Jakarta Post
Politics creep into military ranks

A recent attempt to reshuffle top Indonesian Military (TNI) officers, which was followed almost immediately by its reversal, has raised fresh concerns over growing political interference in the armed forces.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 8, 2025 Published on May. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-05-07T19:55:53+07:00

In step: Army personnel march on Oct. 5, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh, during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI). (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

recent attempt to reshuffle top Indonesian Military (TNI) officers, which was followed almost immediately by its reversal, has raised fresh concerns over growing political interference in the armed forces.

The episode unfolded shortly after a group of retired generals publicly called for the removal of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, fueling questions about constitutional boundaries between civil and military authority.

The aborted reshuffle marks the latest chapter in the military’s renewed prominence in political discourse, as the administration of Prabowo Subianto pushes to expand the TNI’s role in civilian life, most notably through the recent controversial amendment to the TNI Law.

Last week, TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto issued a decree reassigning some 200 high-ranking officers, including First Joint Regional Defense Command (Pangkogabwilhan I) chief Lt. Gen. Kunto Arief Wibowo, who was moved to a less strategic post at TNI headquarters with no operational command.

The reshuffle came after Kunto’s father, former vice president Try Sutrisno, who is himself a retired Army general, backed calls from the group of retired generals under the banner “Retired TNI Soldiers Forum” demanding the removal of Gibran, the son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

This provoked questions about political motives, with some observers viewing it as a political retaliation against the demands of the group of retirees, which TNI spokesperson Brig. Gen. Kristomei Sianturi has denied.

However, a day after the announcement, the TNI chief walked back part of the personnel shake-up and issued a new decree that revoked the transfers of Kunto and six other senior officers, raising speculations about Prabowo’s interference.

All too familiar: Joint officers evacuate an overturned bus on Tuesday in Padang Panjang, West Sumatra. At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured in the crash.
Experts call for reform of Indonesia's woeful road safety following fatal crashes
Critical repairs: Sleman Regent Harda Kiswaya inspects a classroom on May 4 at Kledokan elementary school where a section of the roof had collapsed after heavy rain.
Prabowo’s school renovation push begins amid chronic problems
In step: Army personnel march on Oct. 5, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh, during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Politics creep into military ranks

Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics creep into military ranks
A man uses a smartphone while a television screen shows a live broadcast of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations from the future presidential palace in the future capital Nusantara (IKN), at his electrical recycling workshop in Jakarta on August 17, 2024.
Protect the press
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates before a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2025. In the meeting, Gates was offered advisory role in Danantara, Indonesia's newly established sovereign wealth fund.
Govt courts Bill Gates for Danantara board to anchor philanthropy push

