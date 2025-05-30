Gibran makes first official visit to new capital Nusantara

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka inspects a site at Indonesia’s future capital city, Nusantara, on May 28, 2025, in East Kalimantan. (Handout/Vice Presidential Secretariat)

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka inspected some of the infrastructure projects in the nation’s future capital city, Nusantara, on Wednesday, marking his first official trip to the site since assuming office last October.

The Rp 466 trillion (US$28.5 billion) project to build the city over the course of several decades was initiated and championed by Gibran’s father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who tacitly backed Gibran and President Prabowo Subianto in last year’s election.

Questions, however, have been lingering about whether the Prabowo administration is able or willing to carry on the city’s development, as the President has several big-budget priority projects of his own.

Gibran’s visit to Nusantara was unveiled on Wednesday in a short video clip he shared on Instagram with the caption: “Touchdown at [the new capital]. We’ll talk about this place later”.

During his visit, Gibran toured several key construction sites across the new capital, including the Vice Presidential Palace, consisting of his future office, official residence, a mosque, a pavilion and other supporting infrastructure, according to a statement from the Vice Presidential Secretariat.

“Thank God [Gibran] finally visited the IKN [Nusantara Capital City]. He had been wanting to come here for a long time,” IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono, who accompanied the Vice President, said in a press release shared by Gibran’s office.

The construction of the Vice Presidential Palace is now 43 percent complete, Basuki said, with the main structure finished and work underway on architectural details and bulletproof glass installation.