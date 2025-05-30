TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gibran makes first official visit to new capital Nusantara

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 30, 2025

Gibran makes first official visit to new capital Nusantara Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka inspects a site at Indonesia’s future capital city, Nusantara, on May 28, 2025, in East Kalimantan. (Handout/Vice Presidential Secretariat)

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka inspected some of the infrastructure projects in the nation’s future capital city, Nusantara, on Wednesday, marking his first official trip to the site since assuming office last October. 

The Rp 466 trillion (US$28.5 billion) project to build the city over the course of several decades was initiated and championed by Gibran’s father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who tacitly backed Gibran and President Prabowo Subianto in last year’s election.

Questions, however, have been lingering about whether the Prabowo administration is able or willing to carry on the city’s development, as the President has several big-budget priority projects of his own.

Gibran’s visit to Nusantara was unveiled on Wednesday in a short video clip he shared on Instagram with the caption: “Touchdown at [the new capital]. We’ll talk about this place later”.

During his visit, Gibran toured several key construction sites across the new capital, including the Vice Presidential Palace, consisting of his future office, official residence, a mosque, a pavilion and other supporting infrastructure, according to a statement from the Vice Presidential Secretariat.

“Thank God [Gibran] finally visited the IKN [Nusantara Capital City]. He had been wanting to come here for a long time,” IKN Authority head Basuki Hadimuljono, who accompanied the Vice President, said in a press release shared by Gibran’s office.

The construction of the Vice Presidential Palace is now 43 percent complete, Basuki said, with the main structure finished and work underway on architectural details and bulletproof glass installation.

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump

US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump
Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Related Articles

Gibran’s demographic bonus video gets lukewarm response

Nusantara’s second construction phase has started, IKN Authority says

Govt to lift Nusantara spending freeze, minister says

Nusantara welcomes 64,000 visitors over Idul Fitri

Analysis: Leaning toward collapse, what’s next for Nusantara?

More in Indonesia

 View more
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken on Feb. 25, 2022.
Society

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka inspects a site at Indonesia’s future capital city, Nusantara, on May 28, 2025, in East Kalimantan.
Politics

Gibran makes first official visit to new capital Nusantara
Elementary school students salute the national flag on Aug. 17, 2024, during a ceremony to mark the country’s 79th Independence Day in Mbeteng Sata, a tourist attraction at the foot of Mount Prau in Campurejo village, Temanggung, Central Java.
Society

Teachers applaud court ruling on free basic education

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speak during a visit at Borobudur Temple, the world’s largest Buddhist monument and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Magelang, Central Java on May 29, 2025.
Europe

Defense in focus as RI, France eye ‘next steps’ in warm relations
AJG/French President Emmanuel Macron (left) talks to President Prabowo Subianto during a press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
Editorial

RI, France aim for centennial
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Economy

Dalio’s reported exit sparks questions over Danantara’s game plan

 View more
Science & Tech

New York Times signs AI licensing deal with Amazon
Academia

Blue diplomacy: Charting a sustainable ocean for the blue economy

Science & Tech

Elon Musk aiming to send Starship to Mars by end of 2026
Society

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Politics

Gibran makes first official visit to new capital Nusantara
Academia

Tariff shock waves: Indonesia’s export strategy under fire
Economy

Trump tariffs to remain in effect after appeals court grants stay
Art & Culture

Highlighting Kei Imazu’s oeuvre at Museum MACAN in Jakarta
