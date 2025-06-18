TheJakartaPost

Indonesia confident on Paulus Tannos’ extradition after court ruling

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said he obtained reports from Singaporean authorities that a Singaporean court had rejected a request for bail submitted by Indonesian businessman and graft suspect Paulus Tannos, who was arrested for corruption in January.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, June 18, 2025

Indonesia confident on Paulus Tannos’ extradition after court ruling PT Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives testimony as a witness during a hearing for the e-ID corruption case at the Jakarta Corruption Court on May 18, 2017. (Antara/Rosa Panggabean)

I

ndonesian authorities have conveyed their confidence that the extradition of businessman Paulus Tannos, who was named suspect in the multi-trillion-rupiah e-ID corruption case, from Singapore will go through, after a Singaporean court reportedly rejected his request for a bail.

During a press briefing in Jakarta on Tuesday, Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said that his office had received confirmation from Singapore’s Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) of the court’s decision on Monday.

Supratman was part of President Prabowo Subianto’s entourage during his first state visit to the city state, where he attended the annual leaders’ retreat with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

While the court rejected Paulus’ request to suspend his arrest, Supratman acknowledged that the process is still long before the businessman can be finally extradited to Indonesia.

“The Law Ministry will continue to coordinate with the Corruption Eradication Commission [KPK], the National Police’s international relations division and the Attorney General’s Office,” the law minister said during a live streamed briefing on Tuesday.

Paulus, who also goes by the name Thian Po Tjhin and has been living in Singapore since at least 2017, was arrested by the Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in January, following a request from the KPK for a provisional arrest warrant against him.

