Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency

Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) hands a command stick to President Prabowo Subianto on Feb. 25, 2025, during the party’s sixth congress in Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

The President said that AHY still has a long political career ahead of him and that he could potentially lead the nation by the time Indonesia becomes the world's fourth biggest economy in 25 years time, according to a projection by investment banking company Goldman Sachs.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has talked up Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono’s (AHY) prospects as a future president, saying that the coordinating infrastructure and regional development minister could potentially contest for the nation’s top office in the next decades, as he is still young.

At the sixth Democratic Party congress held in a South Jakarta hotel on Tuesday, Prabowo praised Agus, who is now 45 years old, as the youngest coordinating minister and among the youngest members of the President’s Red and White Cabinet.

The President went on to say that Agus still has a long political career ahead of him, and that he could potentially lead the nation by the time Indonesia becomes the world’s fourth biggest economy in 25 years, according to a projection by investment banking company Goldman Sachs.

“[In 25 years], Agus will be only 69 years old. Who knows. There was President SBY, there could also be President AHY,” Prabowo said, referring to the initials of Agus and his father Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono–the party patriarch and Indonesia’s sixth president. Prabowo himself is 73 years old.

The Gerindra Party patron mentioned the possibility of Agus contesting the nation’s top office against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, and House Speaker Puan Maharani, the daughter of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, who also served as the country’s fifth president.

“They’re now all sitting next to each other, but they could become competitors in the future, and that’s alright, competition is good. Whoever ends up as the number one should welcome [their competitors]”.