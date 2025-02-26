TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency

The President said that AHY still has a long political career ahead of him and that he could potentially lead the nation by the time Indonesia becomes the world’s fourth biggest economy in 25 years time, according to a projection by investment banking company Goldman Sachs.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 26, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) hands a command stick to President Prabowo Subianto on Feb. 25, 2025, during the party’s sixth congress in Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has talked up Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono’s (AHY) prospects as a future president, saying that the coordinating infrastructure and regional development minister could potentially contest for the nation’s top office in the next decades, as he is still young.

At the sixth Democratic Party congress held in a South Jakarta hotel on Tuesday, Prabowo praised Agus, who is now 45 years old, as the youngest coordinating minister and among the youngest members of the President’s Red and White Cabinet.

The President went on to say that Agus still has a long political career ahead of him, and that he could potentially lead the nation by the time Indonesia becomes the world’s fourth biggest economy in 25 years, according to a projection by investment banking company Goldman Sachs.

“[In 25 years], Agus will be only 69 years old. Who knows. There was President SBY, there could also be President AHY,” Prabowo said, referring to the initials of Agus and his father Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono–the party patriarch and Indonesia’s sixth president. Prabowo himself is 73 years old.

The Gerindra Party patron mentioned the possibility of Agus contesting the nation’s top office against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, and House Speaker Puan Maharani, the daughter of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, who also served as the country’s fifth president. 

Read also: AHY reelected as Democratic Party chairman

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“They’re now all sitting next to each other, but they could become competitors in the future, and that’s alright, competition is good. Whoever ends up as the number one should welcome [their competitors]”.

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Related Articles

Prabowo vows to build giant Java seawall despite budget cuts

Danantara may crowd out private investment

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition

‘Don’t cross the line’: Jokowi tells son Gibran

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties

Related Article

Prabowo vows to build giant Java seawall despite budget cuts

Danantara may crowd out private investment

PDI-P ‘respects’ Prabowo’s plan to form permanent coalition

‘Don’t cross the line’: Jokowi tells son Gibran

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

More in Indonesia

 View more
Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) hands a command stick to President Prabowo Subianto on Feb. 25, 2025, during the party’s sixth congress in Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency
A stock illustration of the word assault is highlighted in a dictionary.
Archipelago

Six officers injured after TNI personnel attacked Tarakan Police station
More than 500 youths from 18 districts in the Central Java regency of Purbalingga take part in military training on Dec. 12, 2016, as part of the State Defense program in the Munjulluhur campground. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyani floated the idea of providing mandatory military training for delinquent senior high school students.
Archipelago

West Java to introduce military training for senior high school students

Highlight
Jakarta Governor and Deputy Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Rano Karno (right) prepare to take part in the parade at the Monas Cross Square, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto will simultaneously inaugurate as many as 961 elected regional heads as a result of the 2024 Regional Elections, consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors and 85 deputy mayors at the Presidential Palace.
Jakarta

Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a get-together with leaders of Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) plus in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 14, 2025.
Editorial

Coalition with the people
Respectfully yours: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) smiles as Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto offers a gesture of respect after a closed meeting at the residence of the fifth Indonesian president, Megawati, on Jl. Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday. It was the first meeting between Megawati and Prabowo since the 2019 presidential election.
Politics

Prabowo and Megawati still on good terms: PDI-P

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Ministry, Apple agree to lift iPhone 16 sales ban
Food

RE:HARVEST and partners transforms food waste into Sustainable Opportunity
Markets

Prabowo inaugurates Indonesia’s first bullion bank
Politics

Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency
Archipelago

Six officers injured after TNI personnel attacked Tarakan Police station
Regulations

Prabowo vows to build giant Java seawall despite budget cuts
Companies

Thermax, Jababeka eye cooperation in industrial estate development
Archipelago

West Java to introduce military training for senior high school students
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo talks up AHY’s chances at future presidency

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.