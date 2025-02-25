AHY reelected as Democratic Party chairman

oordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono was reelected chairman of the Democratic Party by acclamation on Monday, extending his expected tenure in the position to a decade.
At the Democratic Party’s sixth national congress, held at a hotel in South Jakarta, party members unanimously agreed to back Agus, who was the sole candidate in the leadership race.
His father, meanwhile, party patriarch and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was reelected at the same event as chairman of the party’s high council.
Agus in his speech reflected on the challenges the party had faced since he took up leadership in 2020. At the time, the Democratic Party was positioning itself in opposition to then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration.
“That was when [large-scale social restrictions] for the COVID-19 pandemic were first announced. We had very limited mobility and had to focus on providing humanitarian assistance to the public. After that, we faced another challenge, an unconstitutional attempt to take over the party,” he said.
The 46-year-old was referring to a failed coup launched by Jokowi’s presidential chief of staff and former Indonesian Military (TNI) general Moeldoko.
