Jakarta Post
AHY reelected as Democratic Party chairman

News Desk
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 25, 2025

Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono greets his supporters before delivering a political speech in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2024. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

oordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono was reelected chairman of the Democratic Party by acclamation on Monday, extending his expected tenure in the position to a decade.

At the Democratic Party’s sixth national congress, held at a hotel in South Jakarta, party members unanimously agreed to back Agus, who was the sole candidate in the leadership race.

His father, meanwhile, party patriarch and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was reelected at the same event as chairman of the party’s high council.

Agus in his speech reflected on the challenges the party had faced since he took up leadership in 2020. At the time, the Democratic Party was positioning itself in opposition to then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration.

“That was when [large-scale social restrictions] for the COVID-19 pandemic were first announced. We had very limited mobility and had to focus on providing humanitarian assistance to the public. After that, we faced another challenge, an unconstitutional attempt to take over the party,” he said.

The 46-year-old was referring to a failed coup launched by Jokowi’s presidential chief of staff and former Indonesian Military (TNI) general Moeldoko.

Quality check: Indonesian Navy chief-of-staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (fourth right) inspects a caterer for the free nutritious meals program on Jan. 14 at the Navy Command and Staff School (Seskoal) in Cipulir, South Jakarta. The Seskoal caterer distributes up to 4,000 portions of packaged meals to eight schools across Cipulir under the government's free meals program.
Archipelago

Free meals will continue with adjusted menus during Ramadan, govt says
Some 150 responders participated in the rescue, which involved a sweep of the Segati River and underwater dives. However, the efforts were hampered by strong currents and poor cell signal in the area.
Archipelago

15 killed after truck plunges into river in Riau
Students gesture during the Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) rally, held at the East Java Regional House of Representatives in provincial capital Surabaya on Feb. 17, 2025, to oppose President Prabowo Subianto’s government efficiency policy.
Archipelago

Students allege police brutality during Indonesia Gelap rallies

Highlight
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Regulations

Danantara snubs megaproject Nusantara in investment priorities: State Palace
Ready to roll: The newly completed facilities of PT HLI Green Power, the first electric vehicle battery factory in Southeast Asia, is seen in this undated photo released by Karawang New Industry City (KNIC). Located in the KNIC industrial estate in Karawang, West Java, KNIC, HLI Green Power is a joint venture company between Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, and is slated to start production next year.
Editorial

Extortion kills investment
Say it with flowers, cards: Pressed-flower cards belonging to Malang, East Java, journalists lie on the floor along with flower offerings during a ritual to mark World Press Freedom Day at the city’s square on May 3, 2023. During the event the journalists expressed their concern about the rampant violence they faced.
Society

Media violence still rampant in Indonesia, latest index shows

Archipelago

Free meals will continue with adjusted menus during Ramadan, govt says
Archipelago

15 killed after truck plunges into river in Riau
Archipelago

Students allege police brutality during Indonesia Gelap rallies
Entertainment

Experi-metal: Genre-bending Amerta conquer Jakarta with 'Nodus Tollens'
Politics

AHY reelected as Democratic Party chairman
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

Companies

Vendors of bankrupt SOE Istaka Karya demand Rp 786b in unpaid dues
Europe

Pope Francis rested well all night, Vatican says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

