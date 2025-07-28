Jakarta police reveal new evidence in diplomat’s death

T he Jakarta Police have uncovered new information in their ongoing investigation into the death of Foreign Ministry employee Arya Daru Pangayunan and have pledged to soon disclose the mystery surrounding his death.

Over the weekend, investigators revealed new findings related to Arya’s personal belongings, including a bag left in the emergency stairwell at the Foreign Ministry building and the yellow duct tape found covering his face when authorities discovered his body at a boarding house in Gondangdia, Central Jakarta, on July 8.

Jakarta Police spokesperson Adj. Sr. Comr. Reonald TS Simanjuntak said the duct tape was intended for packing Arya’s belongings ahead of an overseas assignment.

The 39-year-old junior diplomat was reportedly preparing for his new posting in Finland and was scheduled to depart at the end of July.

“The victim’s wife said the two had bought the yellow duct tape together at a shop in Yogyakarta,” Reonald told Kompas TV on Sunday, adding that Arya had also stored additional rolls of tape at their house in Yogyakarta.

Read also: Foreign Ministry diplomat found dead at rooming house

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

In another development, police have managed to retrieve data from Arya’s mobile phone via his laptop, although the phone itself remains missing. Reonald confirmed the data showed communications with family and friends but did not elaborate further.