More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal

A laser show lights up festivalgoers on Dec. 7, 2012, during the 11th Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. (JP/R. Berto Wedhatama)

The National Police's internal affairs is continuing its crackdown to weed out unethical officers who were involved in the extortion of foreign festivalgoers at DWP 2024, which has only tarnished the law enforcement institution further amid an ongoing decline in public trust.

M ore police officers are facing internal ethics hearings over their alleged role in the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) 2024 extortion scandal, after some 28 officers were found guilty of violating the National Police’s code of ethics.

The scandal revolves around allegations that a number of police officers used intimation tactics to extort money from dozens of Malaysians who were attending the dance music festival, which ran from Dec. 13 to 15 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

In the past week, the internal affairs division held ethics hearings for at least three additional officers over their alleged involvement in the scandal.

On Jan. 16, the National Police ethics commission (KKEP) heard the testimonies of eight witnesses at a hearing for an officer identified by his initials AJH and ruled that he had violated the force’s ethics code. It sanctioned the officer with a demotion for a year, and as part of his punishment, ordered AJH to express remorse to the ethics commission and apologize in writing to the National Police chief.

AJH had appealed the ruling, Kompas.id reported.

The following day, the commission held another hearing for officers AB and DM, who were also found guilty of ethics violations and sanctioned with a demotion for an eight-year period. In addition, both officers were barred from serving in the criminal investigation division.