TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal

The National Police's internal affairs is continuing its crackdown to weed out unethical officers who were involved in the extortion of foreign festivalgoers at DWP 2024, which has only tarnished the law enforcement institution further amid an ongoing decline in public trust.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal A laser show lights up festivalgoers on Dec. 7, 2012, during the 11th Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. (JP/R. Berto Wedhatama)

M

ore police officers are facing internal ethics hearings over their alleged role in the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) 2024 extortion scandal, after some 28 officers were found guilty of violating the National Police’s code of ethics.

The scandal revolves around allegations that a number of police officers used intimation tactics to extort money from dozens of Malaysians who were attending the dance music festival, which ran from Dec. 13 to 15 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

In the past week, the internal affairs division held ethics hearings for at least three additional officers over their alleged involvement in the scandal.

On Jan. 16, the National Police ethics commission (KKEP) heard the testimonies of eight witnesses at a hearing for an officer identified by his initials AJH and ruled that he had violated the force’s ethics code. It sanctioned the officer with a demotion for a year, and as part of his punishment, ordered AJH to express remorse to the ethics commission and apologize in writing to the National Police chief.

AJH had appealed the ruling, Kompas.id reported.

Read also: 18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The following day, the commission held another hearing for officers AB and DM, who were also found guilty of ethics violations and sanctioned with a demotion for an eight-year period. In addition, both officers were barred from serving in the criminal investigation division.

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Related Articles

Yearender: Problematic election agency at heart of declining election integrity

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

Former prisoners testify on extortion at KPK detention center

Police to close certain roads during pope’s Jakarta visit

Related Article

Yearender: Problematic election agency at heart of declining election integrity

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect

Former prisoners testify on extortion at KPK detention center

Police to close certain roads during pope’s Jakarta visit

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

More in Indonesia

 View more
Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths on Oct. 21, 2024, during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

Missteps, lack of coordination loom over ‘bloated’ cabinet
A laser show lights up festivalgoers on Dec. 7, 2012, during the 11th Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.
Jakarta

More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal
Students eat lunch on the first day of the government’s free meals program at 11 State Senior High School in East Jakarta on Jan. 6, 2025.
Society

Free meals still in effect during Ramadan, students to bring food home

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Missteps, lack of coordination loom over ‘bloated’ cabinet
Jakarta

More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal
Economy

Govt considers additional funding for free meals program
Society

Free meals still in effect during Ramadan, students to bring food home
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls on UNSC to work toward lasting peace in Gaza
Regulations

Govt pitches RI for factories relocating from China to evade US tariffs
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

More cops face ethics probe over DWP extortion scandal

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!