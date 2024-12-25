18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

A laser show lights up festivalgoers during the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) dance music festival on Dec. 7, 2012, at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. (JP/R. Berto Wedhatama)

A laser show lights up festivalgoers during the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) dance music festival on Dec. 7, 2012, at the Istora Senayan indoor stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. (JP/R. Berto Wedhatama)

E ighteen police officers are to face ethics hearings next week over allegations they had extorted 45 Malaysians attending the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) dance music festival in Jakarta earlier this month.

National Police internal affairs chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Karim told a press briefing on Tuesday that the 18 officers had been detained.

“The investigation by the internal affairs division decided to bring the alleged culprits to an ethics hearing next week,” Abdul said.

He did not disclose the officers’ identities, only saying that they were from different precincts and sub-precincts in Central Jakarta as well as the Jakarta Metropolitan Police.

The police also confiscated Rp 2.5 billion ($154,197) in cash.

The announcement on the ethics probe comes after viral complaints over the alleged extortion, with some users posting on X that certain police officers had extorted money from festivalgoers by forcing them to take drug tests and threatening criminal charges when their test results came back negative.

The three-day festival ran from Dec. 13 to 15 at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.