Police say KPK chief’s reassignment won’t affect antigraft agency

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The National Police have emphasized that three-star general Setyo Budiyanto will continue to lead the antigraft agency, attributing his recent rotation within the force to a technicality due to his impending retirement.
National Police spokesperson has said the recent internal reassignment of Comr. Gen. Setyo Budiyanto will not disrupt his work as chairperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), saying the decision was solely due to his reaching the mandatory retirement age of 58 for police officers at the end of this month.
In a telegram issued on June 23, police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo reappointed Setyo, a three-star police general, as a flag officer at the National Police’s inspectorate of general supervision (Itwasum).
“In the rotation, a total of 702 personnel underwent changes in position or service status,” police spokesperson Brig. Gen Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
Trunoyudo also said the rotation would not affect Setyo’s role as the head of the antigraft agency, a position he assumed last year on Dec. 16 and is expected to hold until 2029.
While the retirement age for police officers is set at 58, a KPK chair’s term lasts five years regardless of age.
“[Setyo] remains KPK chair,” the police spokesman emphasized, adding that his rotation was simply because “he is entering retirement with a strong track record and numerous achievements as one of the police’s most distinguished senior officers”.
The reassignment of a sitting KPK chair mid-term is not without precedent.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.