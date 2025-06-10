Labor group slams foreign worker permit corruption case

Extorting foreign workers and their agents may constitute a violation of workers’ rights as protected in a United Nations’ convention on migrant workers, according to advocacy groups.

M igrant worker advocacy groups have condemned the alleged extortion of foreign nationals seeking jobs in Indonesia within the Manpower Ministry that was recently uncovered by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Last Thursday, the antigraft body named eight Manpower Ministry officials suspects for allegedly extorting foreign nationals seeking to work in Indonesia and their agents in exchange for expedited work permit issuance.

The KPK did not specify which migrant workers and agents were impacted by the corrupt practice that has been going on since 2012. But the agency noted that the suspects received Rp 53.7 billion (US$3.29 million) through the scheme.

Among the suspects was Haryanto, who served as the ministry’s labor posting, guidance and expansion of job opportunities director general between 2024 and 2025. Haryanto, currently a special staffer to the manpower minister, allegedly received Rp 18 billion, the most among the suspects.

Some of the money was allegedly used to buy food for employees of the ministry’s workforce development and expansion directorate general.

Around 85 employees also allegedly received around Rp 8.94 billion, KPK acting investigation director Budi Sokmo Wibowo said on June 5 during a press briefing. Several people, including the suspects, had returned around Rp 5.4 billion to the state through the KPK.

Investigations are still ongoing, Budi said, and money laundering charges might be added.