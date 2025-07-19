Empowering workers: The future of Saudi-Indonesian labor cooperation

Home sweet home: Migrant workers arrive at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, in the early hours of Jan. 12, 2025, following their deportation from Saudi Arabia for violating immigration procedures. (Antara/Azmi Samsul Maarif)

S audi Arabia and Indonesia share a strong bond built on deep religious, economic and cultural connections. Every year, large numbers of Indonesian pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the haj and umrah. This religious bond has been a cornerstone of the friendship between our two countries, alongside the strong diplomatic ties established in1948.

In recent years, extensive efforts by both governments have been made to improve oversight of recruitment agencies, expand access to pre-departure training and provide clear legal safeguards, including minimum wage protections and comprehensive health, life and employment insurance. These developments are part of a broader vision to ensure that working in Saudi Arabia remains a mutually beneficial and empowering endeavor.

This momentum is part of a wider surge in Saudi-Indonesian collaboration, highlighted by the recent visit of President Prabowo Subianto to Jeddah, where he met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. During the visit, our countries signed agreements and memorandums of understanding worth around US$27 billion, covering key sectors such as clean energy, petrochemicals, mineral resources and the supply and sustainability of crude oil and its derivatives.

These historic deals not only strengthen our trade relationship, which has reached approximately $31.5 billion over the past five years, but also provide a broader economic foundation that supports and complements our close cooperation on labor and human capital development.

With approximately 850,000 Indonesian citizens already living and working in Saudi Arabia, the labor market collaboration between our nations remains a cornerstone of our economic and social partnership. Indonesian employees are highly valued for their professionalism and contribution to sectors critical to Saudi Arabia’s growth and transformation under Vision 2030.

The Kingdom has introduced sweeping reforms to protect all workers from both domestic and formal sectors alike. Platforms such as Musaned ensure transparent recruitment through licensed agencies, offering standardized contracts, electronic wage tracking and accessible complaint mechanisms. The Wage Protection System guarantees that salaries are paid in full and on time, and it now protects millions of employees across the private sector. Saudi law also now prohibits the withholding of passports and ensures that workers can transfer employment without employer consent.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is actively aligning its labor policies with international standards. The Kingdom has ratified key International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions and is deepening cooperation with labor-sending countries such as Indonesia to promote fair recruitment and safer migration pathways.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia became the first Arab country to adopt a comprehensive National Policy for the Elimination of Forced Labor, signaling its clear intent to lead the region in labor rights enforcement. Earlier this year, at the Second Global Labor Mobility Conference (GLMC) in Riyadh, the Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, met with Indonesia’s Migrant Workers Protection Minister and Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Board chair Abdul Kadir Karding. Their discussions addressed key topics such as labor mobility, ethical recruitment and worker rights, thereby reinforcing a shared commitment to building safe and fair labor pathways.

The GLMC provided a critical platform for global dialogue on best practices in labor mobility. Both countries used the opportunity to share insights on strengthening protections while maximizing the economic potential of migration. The recent high-level engagements, including the official visit of Indonesian leadership to the Kingdom at the end of 2023, reflect the importance both governments place on expanding cooperation, not only in labor but also in trade, investment and energy.

Our broader economic partnership continues to grow. Indonesia remains one of Saudi Arabia’s most important trading partners in Southeast Asia, and new joint ventures, including in energy, are creating further opportunities for skilled Indonesian professionals.

The collaboration between our two countries has also been strengthened through the Saudi-Indonesian Joint Technical Committee, which oversees implementation of labor agreements and helps resolve disputes through effective and fair legal channels.

Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia remains firmly committed to the safety, dignity and empowerment of Indonesian workers. Through transparency, shared responsibility and forward-looking reforms, our partnership will continue to evolve and grow stronger, delivering meaningful benefits to workers, families and both our economies.

Saudi Arabia’s labor market is one of the largest and most dynamic globally, comprising over 13 million expatriate workers from more than 180 nationalities. This diverse workforce underpins the Kingdom’s ambitious economic transformation under Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify industries, boost productivity and accelerate sustainable growth.

As the Kingdom transitions toward a knowledge-based economy, it has introduced robust measures to ensure quality and professionalism in its labor force. Notably, programs such as the Professional Verification Program and the Qualification Authentication Service now require foreign professionals to validate their skills and credentials before taking up employment in the Kingdom. These initiatives safeguard standards, protect workers’ rights and build a competitive labor market grounded in expertise and transparency.

The writer is Saudi Arabia’s vice minister of human resources and social development.