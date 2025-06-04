Jakarta Police under fire for criminalizing student paramedics

Anti-riot police shield up as students throw stones during a protest against a revision to the armed forces law in Surabaya on March 24. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

T he University of Indonesia (UI) and several civil society organizations have condemned the police’s alleged use of excessive force and criminalization of student protesters during the May Day rally in Jakarta last month, describing the actions as an abuse of power that threatens citizens' democratic rights.

The criticism was sparked by the controversial naming of UI student Cho Yong Gi as a suspect, despite his role as a medical volunteer at the demonstration. Yong Gi, a philosophy student who was wearing medical attire and carrying first-aid equipment, was reportedly subjected to physical violence before being arrested.

In a statement released on Tuesday, UI’s Department of Philosophy expressed deep concern over the incident and pledged to provide full support to Yong Gi during the legal process.

“Arresting participants who were working in humanitarian roles, especially with the use of violence, raises serious concerns about civilian rights, including the protection of medical workers in peaceful demonstrations,” the statement reads.

“We urge the Jakarta police to handle this case objectively and fairly, taking into account our student’s position and the humanitarian duties he was performing at the time.”

Read also: Trisakti students named suspects for Reform protest escalations

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The Jakarta Police have opened investigations into 14 suspects in connection with the May 1 protest in front of the House of Representatives building.