Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country

Democracy, which should serve as a tool to channel the aspirations of the people, is instead being hijacked by an oligarchy seeking to preserve its power.

Ismail Khozen (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 11, 2025

Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country Students belonging to the Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI) rally on Feb. 17 in Jakarta. In the protest, titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), the students called for the revocation of budget cuts in the education sector, which they said would heavily impact tuition fees and scholarship funds. (Antara Foto/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

S

tarting in Jakarta, from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, a wave of demonstrations erupted under the banner of Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), led by university students and various civil society organizations. The movement quickly spread to multiple regions, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets, storming local legislative offices and gathering at Jakarta’s Arjuna Wiwaha Statue area, just a stone’s throw from the Presidential Palace.

At the heart of this unrest lies President Prabowo Subianto’s budget cuts, which have affected crucial funding areas, including education. Additionally, protesters have raised concerns over the free nutritious meal program, which involves the Indonesian military (TNI) and National Police, fearing it signals a revival of the long-abolished Dwifungsi ABRI (dual-function role of the military).

Adding fuel to the fire is the growing suppression of free expression, exemplified by the recent police interrogation of a punk band from Purbalingga, Central Java over their song “Bayar, Bayar, Bayar (Pay, pay, pay).

These demonstrations reflect deep public anxiety over the tightening grip of the elites on state policies, an alarming phenomenon known as state capture.

State capture occurs when government policies no longer serve the public interest but are instead manipulated by a small group of business and political elites with privileged access to power. Hellman, Jones, and Kaufmann in their study, “Seize the State, Seize the Day, describe how, under these conditions, state institutions become subservient to private elite interests.

The Indonesia Gelap protests are a stark expression of public concern over the growing visibility of state capture in Indonesia. The dominance of business actors in government is no longer a mere suspicion, it’s an undeniable reality.

Data from Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) reveals that at least 354 out of 580 (61 percent) members of the House of Representatives for the 2024-2029 term have business backgrounds. Meanwhile, key ministerial positions are now held by individuals with direct business interests.

Defending their rights: Rohingya refugee women look to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) delegations on April 22, 2024, during a meeting at a temporary shelter at a government building in Banda Aceh, Aceh.
Academia

Rohingya women: The grassroots advocates behind genocide arrest warrants
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati prepares to present the state budget on Jan. 2, 2024 at the ministry in Jakarta.
Academia

Budget efficiency contrast in ASEAN: Tales from Indonesia and Vietnam
Students belonging to the Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI) rally on Feb. 17 in Jakarta. In the protest, titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), the students called for the revocation of budget cuts in the education sector, which they said would heavily impact tuition fees and scholarship funds.
Academia

Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country

Former philippine president Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a gathering with the Philippine community in Hong Kong at the city's Southorn Stadium on March 9, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Ex-Philippine president Duterte arrested on international warrant
Alleged victims of scam centers board a boat to cross the river on the Myanmar-Thai border to be met by Thai Army soldiers as they are repatriated from Kyauk Khet in Myanmar's Myawaddy township on Feb. 12, 2025. More than 260 people, many visibly injured or bruised, were rescued from an illicit scam center along the Myanmar border this week and handed over to Thailand, following a series of crackdowns on the illegal operations.
Editorial

Escape from Myawaddy
People visit the booth of Chinese automobile manufacturer BYD during the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Surabaya, East Java, on May 29, 2024. The government is hoping to triple domestic electric car sales this year to 50,000 units, banking on newly rolled- out incentives to boost the industry. Last year, 17,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold wholesale nationwide, according to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo).
Companies

New cars on the block as Chinese brands extend turf war to Indonesia

