TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Trisakti students named suspects for Reform protest escalations 

The 15 students arrested by the Jakarta Police are charged with inciting mob violence, resisting officers and assaulting police after a violent clash broke out during the protest on Wednesday.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, May 23, 2025 Published on May. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-05-23T17:44:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Trisakti students named suspects for Reform protest escalations Activists hold flowers on May 17, 2025, during a prayer and vigil for four Trisakti University students who were shot dead during a protest in 1998 at the university's courtyard in Jakarta. (Antara/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

T

he Jakarta Police have named 16 Trisakti University students suspects after arresting them following a violent clash that broke out during a protest on Wednesday in Jakarta to commemorate the downfall of former president Soeharto, which marked the start of the reform era.

“Based on the investigators’ findings, the 15 [arrested] students were found to have resisted the police officers,” Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi said at a televised press briefing on Friday.

“They also committed mob violence, assaulted uniformed police officers by pushing, crushing, hitting, kicking, slamming and biting them and damaged the gate and fence of the Jakarta City Hall,” he continued.

The police also named another student, identified by his initials MAA, who is currently at large as a suspect in the case, bringing the total number of suspects to 16.

Around 93 Trisakti students staged a protest on Wednesday in front of the Jakarta City Hall to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the reform era.

According to human rights group Amnesty International Indonesia, which is representing the students legally, the Trisakti protesters planned to hold a peaceful protest to urge the Jakarta National and Political Unity Agency (Bakesbangpol) to name as national heroes Trisakti students who were shot dead during a protest in May 1998.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Activists refuse to forget as reform era fades

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Related Articles

PDI-P pledges to defend democracy

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

The grip of military capitalism on state-owned enterprises in Indonesia

What’s with the attitude, cop?

Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

Related Article

PDI-P pledges to defend democracy

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

The grip of military capitalism on state-owned enterprises in Indonesia

What’s with the attitude, cop?

Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

More in Indonesia

 View more
Activists hold flowers on May 17, 2025, during a prayer and vigil for four Trisakti University students who were shot dead during a protest in 1998 at the university's courtyard in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Trisakti students named suspects for Reform protest escalations

A man stands atop a pile of broken masonry under the precariously suspended roof of a collapsed house on May 23, 2025, following a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Bengkulu, the capital of Bengkulu province on the southwest coast of Sumatra.
Archipelago

6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Bengkulu
A bus serving the Transjabodetabek intercity bus service route between Blok M, South Jakarta and Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency, Banten arrives on Thursday at the PIK 2 bus shelter during the route's launch ceremony.
Jakarta

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2

Highlight
The logo of ASEAN's 2025 Malaysia's chairmanship is pictured in front of Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit
Up in arms: Army personnel march during celebrations to mark the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Oct. 5, 2023.
Editorial

From muscle to might
The ASEAN flag (right) is placed alongside the flags of its member countries ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Langkawi, Malaysia on Jan. 17, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

US tariff tensions test ASEAN leaders at regional summit

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Sri Mulyani inaugurates new tax, custom office chiefs
Markets

Euro drops as Trump threatens 50 percent tariff on EU
Jakarta

Trisakti students named suspects for Reform protest escalations

Archipelago

6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Bengkulu
Art & Culture

Museums should serve as pillar of national cultural infrastructure: Fadli Zon
Jakarta

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh's Yunus could quit over lack of reform progress
Politics

New customs office chief already retired from military: Airlangga
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Trisakti students named suspects for Reform protest escalations 

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.