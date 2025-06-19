TheJakartaPost

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial

Culture Minister Fadli Zon’s statement denying that mass rapes occurred during the 1998 riots are “deeply insensitive” and “hurtful to the victims”, according to a pro-democracy group, who also threatened to stage a nationwide rally should the minister refuse to apologize.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 19, 2025

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17 , 2018, demanding justice over racially-motivated killings which took place during the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998. (AFP/Madeira)

A

group of pro-democracy activists have called for Culture Minister Fadli Zon to be dismissed from his position after he denied that mass rapes took place during the May 1998 riots.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, activists from pro-democracy group Aliansi Organ 98 (the Alliance of ‘98 Organizations) urged President Prabowo Subianto to fire the culture minister, asserting that Fadli’s denial of the 1998 mass rapes was “deeply insensitive” and “hurtful to the victims”.

“He shouldn’t have spoken so carelessly. It’s painful and, in our view, completely inappropriate,” the group activist Mukhtar said, as quoted by Detik.com.

“President Prabowo has no choice but to take a stand and make a decision. Someone like him must be fired, because [such statements] tarnish history,” he continued.

Another member of the group Jimmy Fajar demanded Fadli issue a public apology for his dismissive remarks.

“If Fadli doesn’t issue a public apology within 30 days, we will launch a national protest and mobilize coordinated demonstrations in multiple cities across Indonesia,” he was quoted by Tempo.co as saying. 

Related Articles

New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

PDI-P pledges to defend democracy

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

Reform era draws to a close

Concern grows over project to rewrite history

An activist attends a Kamisan (Thursdays) silent protest in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on May 17 , 2018, demanding justice over racially-motivated killings which took place during the fall of former president Suharto in May 1998.
Politics

Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial
Stock illustration of criminal law
Politics

House sets December deadline for criminal procedure law revision
Precautionary detour: Airport authorities observe on Tuesday as Saudi Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER is parked in an isolated area of the Kualanamu International Airport outside Medan, North Sumatra. The aircraft was flying 442 haj pilgrims from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Jakarta as flight SV 5276 when it diverted to Kualanamu International Airport after receiving a bomb threat.
Archipelago

Haj pilgrims land at Soekarno-Hatta after flight diverted over bomb threat

Iranians leave Turkey through the Razi-Kapiköy border crossing, north-eastern Turkey on June 18, 2025. Flights to Iran were suspended on June 18, 2025 after Israel launched an attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities, sparking a deadly confrontation which is now in its fifth day.
Middle East and Africa

Governments scramble to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iran
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 18, 2025.
Editorial

Quagmire anyone?
Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike on June 15, 2025. Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early on June 15, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day.
Middle East and Africa

No evacuation order yet for Indonesians in Iran, Foreign Ministry says

