Calls grow for Culture Minister’s dismissal over 1998 mass rapes denial

Culture Minister Fadli Zon’s statement denying that mass rapes occurred during the 1998 riots are “deeply insensitive” and “hurtful to the victims”, according to a pro-democracy group, who also threatened to stage a nationwide rally should the minister refuse to apologize.
group of pro-democracy activists have called for Culture Minister Fadli Zon to be dismissed from his position after he denied that mass rapes took place during the May 1998 riots.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, activists from pro-democracy group Aliansi Organ 98 (the Alliance of ‘98 Organizations) urged President Prabowo Subianto to fire the culture minister, asserting that Fadli’s denial of the 1998 mass rapes was “deeply insensitive” and “hurtful to the victims”.
“He shouldn’t have spoken so carelessly. It’s painful and, in our view, completely inappropriate,” the group activist Mukhtar said, as quoted by Detik.com.
“President Prabowo has no choice but to take a stand and make a decision. Someone like him must be fired, because [such statements] tarnish history,” he continued.
Another member of the group Jimmy Fajar demanded Fadli issue a public apology for his dismissive remarks.
“If Fadli doesn’t issue a public apology within 30 days, we will launch a national protest and mobilize coordinated demonstrations in multiple cities across Indonesia,” he was quoted by Tempo.co as saying.
