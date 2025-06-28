Strengthening religious tolerance: A lesson from Uzbekistan

A s international challenges around religious freedom persist, Uzbekistan offers a counter-narrative. Since gaining independence, the country has developed a model of secular governance that not only protects freedom of belief but also actively fosters interfaith harmony in a society home to diverse religious communities.

Uzbekistan’s approach acknowledges religion as an important part of people’s lives, while maintaining a secular state to ensure fairness and equality. The Constitution, alongside laws such as “On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations,” sets the legal framework. More importantly, it translates into everyday life where more than 130 nationalities and ethnic groups and 16 religious denominations live and coexist side by side.

The country has long recognized that tolerance must be nurtured. Education reforms emphasize the importance of understanding diverse religious and cultural traditions. The spiritual legacies of great Muslim thinkers such as Imam Abu Mansur Maturidi are not only preserved but celebrated. In 2025, the government is marking his 1,155th birthday with a renewed restoration of his complex in Samarkand to demonstrate Uzbekistan’s commitment to honoring its Islamic heritage.

Freedom of conscience, whether to believe, to change one’s belief, or not to believe at all, is more than just a legal principle. It is a cultural norm reinforced by national identity. As President Shavkat Mirziyoyev often reminds the public, tolerance, generosity and respect for others are values embedded in the Uzbek mindset, passed down through centuries.

That ethos is now integrated into the country’s development strategy. The “New Uzbekistan” 2022–2026 strategy prioritizes interethnic harmony and youth education. In a time when young people around the world are vulnerable to harmful influence, Uzbekistan is investing in their resilience, teaching them patriotism, civic responsibility and respect for all religions.

The vision does not stop at national borders. In 2023, at the United Nations General Assembly, President Mirziyoyev proposed the creation of an International Center for Interfaith Dialogue and Tolerance in Uzbekistan under UNESCO’s auspices. The goal is to amplify the country’s experience globally, offering a blueprint for peaceful coexistence amid rising religious tensions worldwide.

Uzbekistan’s progress has also been recognized domestically. In 2023, the government introduced a “Religious Tolerance” badge to honor those contributing to interfaith peace. And in early 2025, the Oliy Majlis (parliament) of Uzbekistan adopted the Concept of State Policy on Ensuring Freedom of Conscience and in Religious Affairs, establishing a legal and institutional framework to guarantee the right to freedom of belief and to regulate state-religion relations in line with principles of secularism, tolerance and interfaith harmony.

What might once have seemed idealistic is now becoming a practical reality in Uzbekistan. From education reforms and cultural preservation to foreign policy and lawmaking, the country is proving that religious freedom and secular governance can not only coexist, but thrive together. In a fractured world, that is a noteworthy lesson.

In recent years, global forces have attempted to provoke interfaith conflict, incite hatred among religious communities and destabilize societies. Against this backdrop, promoting harmony and cooperation among different religious groups has become increasingly important. In Uzbekistan, the commitment to freedom of conscience and the strengthening of religious tolerance is guided by several key principles: upholding constitutional and legal guarantees, fostering a culture of religious tolerance, ensuring the free operation of religious organizations and places of worship and preventing the misuse of religion for destructive purposes.

Since 2017, more than 100 new mosques have opened across the country, alongside 23 new non-Islamic religious organizations. Today, 2,372 religious organizations operate freely, representing Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Baha’is and others. This broad recognition reflects a commitment to pluralism and peaceful coexistence.

Equally significant is Uzbekistan’s emphasis on avoiding the misuse of religion for destructive purposes. The government has supported the establishment of leading institutions such as the Center for Islamic Civilization and the Imam Maturidi International Research Center. These institutions encourage an understanding of the spiritual and educational values of religion, while resisting radical interpretations and promoting civic responsibility.

The Inter-Confessional Council, under the Committee for Religious Affairs, coordinates these efforts. Established in 2004 and expanded in 2018 and again in 2025, it now includes members from all major religious groups and state institutions. Its role is both advisory and practical: facilitating dialogue, resolving issues and maintaining harmony among religious communities.

Education also plays a vital role in strengthening tolerance. At the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan, “binary classes” are held in partnership with leaders of various religious denominations. Students visit churches, temples, and community centers representing Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism and more. These programs help young people understand the richness of religious diversity and counteract prejudice and extremism.

But Uzbekistan’s path is not without challenges. The open information space and migration trends have made it harder to contain the spread of radical ideas. Misinterpretations of religion, sometimes used to justify rejecting civic obligations or undermining women’s rights, also threaten social cohesion.

To address this, Uzbekistan has adopted a proactive stance. The government supports education in seven languages and broadcasts programming in 12 languages to ensure inclusion across ethnic and religious lines. At the same time, it remains firm in defending secularism while encouraging interfaith respect. In practice, this means religion remains separate from state affairs, yet all faiths are treated with dignity and fairness.

Uzbekistan’s experience shows that religious tolerance requires active engagement and that it is possible to cultivate a society where pluralism is valued and protected.

As Uzbekistan continues to strengthen its commitment to religious tolerance and interfaith harmony, it may find a valuable partner in Indonesia. As Muslim-majority countries with rich cultural heritages and religious diversity, both nations encounter similar challenges, yet they also share foundational values and frameworks that support tolerance and pluralism.

Pancasila, Indonesia’s national ideology, promotes harmony among multiple faiths, with the 1945 Constitution affirming the right to religious freedom for all citizens. The Religious Affairs Ministry plays a vital role in facilitating interfaith dialogue, overseeing religious education and promoting tolerance, while civil society plays a pivotal role in sustaining dialogue.

Drawing from these shared values and complementary experiences, Uzbekistan and Indonesia can together promote a model of religious harmony on the global stage.

***

Asep Saepudin Jahar is rector of Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University, Jakarta. Kamilov Muzaffar Muratovich is rector of International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan.