Jakarta Police plan traffic diversion for Prabowo’s inauguration

The city's police, along with reinforcements from the National Police and the TNI, will be deployed on inauguration day to secure key venues and areas, including road closures along the routes of VVIP vehicles, while a public celebration dubbed the People's Party will be held in lieu of Car Free Day this Sunday.
he Jakarta Police plan to divert traffic along certain sections of the city’s main thoroughfares on Sunday to avoid congestion as well as to accommodate state officials and VVIP guests for the inauguration of Prabowo Subianto as the country’s eighth president.
Sr. Cmr. Latif Usman, head of the Jakarta Police’s traffic unit, said the routes of the vehicles carrying state guests would center around three sectors, namely the Hotel Indonesia traffic, Kuningan and Senayan, with Jl. Sudirman to Jl. Thamrin as the primary route.
“It’s most likely that traffic will be disrupted in these three sectors", Latif said on Thursday, as quoted by Kompas.id. “Therefore, the public is highly encouraged to use alternative routes.”
He added that Car Free Day, held along the Sudirman-Thamrin thoroughfare on weekends, would be canceled on Oct. 20 and replaced by the “People’s Party”, a street event with 13 stages to host concerts, dances and other performances.
Those who intend to join the public celebration are urged to travel to downtown Jakarta using public transportation such as the light rail transit (LRT), the mass rapid transit (MRT), the Commuter Line rail service and Transjakarta buses.
Latif added that some parking spaces for the public had been prepared at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex and the parking lot managed by the Indonesian Restaurant and Parks Association (IRTI) on the south side of the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta.
