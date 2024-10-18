Jakarta to deploy more than 1,000-strong cleanup crew on inauguration day

Jakarta is set to deploy more than 1,000 sanitation workers and environment personnel on Oct. 20 for the inauguration of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the country's eighth president and 14th vice president, respectively, likely the last inauguration day it will host as the national capital.
he city administration is deploying more than 1,000 workers from the Public Facilities Maintenance Agency (PPSU) on Sunday to keep Jakarta’s streets and spaces clean of trash and other waste produced during and after the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Prabowo Subianto and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
The Jakarta Environment Agency is deploying 600 personnel for preparations before the ceremony and 800 on inauguration day.
Most of the environment officers are to be deployed around the Senayan legislative complex in South Jakarta, the venue of the inauguration ceremony on Oct. 20, as well as around the presidential palace compound and National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta, along Jl. Sudirman and Jl. Thamrin and near Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in East Jakarta.
“These personnel are assigned to reinforce the thousands of [cleaners deployed] across Jakarta,” environment Agency head Asep Kuswanto said in a statement on Thursday posted to the city’s official news portal, Beritajakarta.id.
The agency also plans to deploy street sweepers, dump trucks, portable toilets and extra trash cans in locations where crowds are expected to gather to watch the ceremony and the post-inauguration parade for the country’s eighth president and 14th vice president.
A group of Prabowo supporters previously said that tens of thousands of its members planned to parade the former Army general from the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to the State Palace after he was sworn in.
