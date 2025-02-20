TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony

In another historic first that also broke with tradition, the President swore in 961 regional leaders-elect at a mass inauguration ceremony on Thursday at the presidential palace compound in Central Jakarta.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 20, 2025

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony Regional heads-elect in ceremonial dress stand in orderly lines on Feb. 20, 2025, prior to their inauguration by President Prabowo Subianto at the presidential palace complex in Central Jakarta. The President swore in a total of 961 regional heads-elects who won the historic 2024 simultaneous regional head elections in November at a mass inauguration ceremony on Thursday, another historic first, where 33 governors and deputy governors, 363 regents and deputy regents, and 85 mayors and deputy mayors took their oath of office. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

ceremony on Thursday saw 961 regional heads-elect who won the 2024 elections in November take their oaths of office, marking the start of their five-year terms in their respective regions.

Donning white ceremonial dress, governors, regents, mayors and their deputies joined a parade, led by a marching band, and walked from the National Monument (Monas) to the presidential palace compound just opposite Jl. Medan Merdeka Utara in Central Jakarta to attend the inauguration ceremony officiated by President Prabowo Subianto.

The regional leaders-elect who were sworn in on Thursday were those with uncontested election victories or election disputes that had been resolved by the Constitutional Court.

Dozens of regional leaders still waiting for their election dispute hearings are to be inaugurated in a separate ceremony on a date to be confirmed, after the Constitutional Court rules on their individual cases by Feb. 24.

The majority of regional heads-elect were backed by Prabowo’s ruling Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), while several others had the endorsement of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in their gubernatorial campaigns. These include Ahmad Luthfi in Central Java, Dedi Mulyadi in West Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa in East Java and Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution in North Sumatra.

The inauguration ceremony on Thursday marked the first time since the end of Soeharto’s New Order regime in 1998 that a sitting president swore in hundreds of elected regional leaders en masse. In the past, a president only inaugurated governors, who would then swear in the regents and mayors of their respective provinces.

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Regional heads-elect in ceremonial dress stand in orderly lines on Feb. 20, 2025, prior to their inauguration by President Prabowo Subianto at the presidential palace complex in Central Jakarta. The President swore in a total of 961 regional heads-elects who won the historic 2024 simultaneous regional head elections in November at a mass inauguration ceremony on Thursday, another historic first, where 33 governors and deputy governors, 363 regents and deputy regents, and 85 mayors and deputy mayors took their oath of office.
Politics

This handout picture President Prabowo Subianto shaking hands with a cadet during a visit to the military academy, where he is having a retreat with his cabinet ministers, in Magelang, Central Java.
Politics

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite
Brian Yuliarto (left) shakes the hand of President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 19, 2025, following his inauguration as the higher education, science and technology minister to replace Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro.
Politics

Prabowo swears in ITB professor as new science minister in first reshuffle

Highlight
Regional heads and their deputy line up ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates 33 governors and their deputies; 363 regents and their deputies; as well as 85 mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional leader elections in November 2024; the first time for hundreds of regional heads to be simultaneously sworn-in.
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Editorial

A return to the streets
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

Economy

Trump adds lumber to list of goods facing tariffs over 'next month or sooner'
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
Markets

Asian markets drop as Fed flags concern over Trump policies
Europe

Germany's far-right AfD is shut out from power for now, but waiting in the wings
Politics

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?
