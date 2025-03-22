TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

Yerica Lai
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 22, 2025 Published on Mar. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-03-21T22:04:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives pass the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

C

oncerns are mounting among pro-democracy activists that the country may be slipping back into the dark days of former president Soeharto’s authoritarian New Order, when the Indonesian Military (TNI) dominated public life, following the House of Representatives’ decision to defy public opposition and push through a law expanding the TNI's role in government.

Street protests broke out in multiple cities on Thursday shortly after the House, dominated by parties supporting former Army general President Prabowo Subianto, passed a contentious revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers.

Tensions escalated later in the evening as protesters clashed with security personnel outside the legislative complex in Central Jakarta, with dozens of students attempting to force their way through the complex's gates and police firing tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Scores of unarmed rally participants, including University of Indonesia (UI) students, were beaten and kicked by security personnel, the university’s protest coordinator Muhammad Fawwaz Farhan Farabi told The Jakarta Post on Friday.

Three students who suffered serious injuries were rushed for treatment at nearby hospitals, while others received first aid directly at the site of the protest.

“We will seek legal action against police officers [who are involved in the incidents],” he added.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Popular

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism

Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism

Related Articles

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

Long live nepotism

Pertamina’s governance crisis and the lingering ghost of corruption

Indonesia’s democratic survival and international linkages

Indonesia calls for multilateral reform at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

Related Article

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

Long live nepotism

Pertamina’s governance crisis and the lingering ghost of corruption

Indonesia’s democratic survival and international linkages

Indonesia calls for multilateral reform at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

Popular

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism

Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism

More in Indonesia

 View more
Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives pass the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Members of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI), their faces covered with black boxes that read “a free press is a constitutional mandate” and their wrists linked with a chain, demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar Legislative Council in the East Java mayoralty.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
President Prabowo Subianto gestures on March 13, 2025, during the launch of a new direct transfer system for teacher allowances at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Senayan, Jakarta.
Politics

"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics

Highlight
Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives pass the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs.
Politics

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Editorial

The military strikes back
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Economy

Unions decry manufacturing layoffs

The Latest

 View more
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Economy

Save or spend? Employees on how to make holiday bonus count
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Economy

Free meals program gets Rp 171t budget this year: Sri Mulyani
Americas

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department
Regulations

Prabowo wants all citizens to have bank accounts: Luhut
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Sports

Kluivert vows response after nightmare start to Indonesia reign
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.