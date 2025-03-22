'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order

Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives pass the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

C oncerns are mounting among pro-democracy activists that the country may be slipping back into the dark days of former president Soeharto’s authoritarian New Order, when the Indonesian Military (TNI) dominated public life, following the House of Representatives’ decision to defy public opposition and push through a law expanding the TNI's role in government.

Street protests broke out in multiple cities on Thursday shortly after the House, dominated by parties supporting former Army general President Prabowo Subianto, passed a contentious revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers.

Tensions escalated later in the evening as protesters clashed with security personnel outside the legislative complex in Central Jakarta, with dozens of students attempting to force their way through the complex's gates and police firing tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Scores of unarmed rally participants, including University of Indonesia (UI) students, were beaten and kicked by security personnel, the university’s protest coordinator Muhammad Fawwaz Farhan Farabi told The Jakarta Post on Friday.

Three students who suffered serious injuries were rushed for treatment at nearby hospitals, while others received first aid directly at the site of the protest.

“We will seek legal action against police officers [who are involved in the incidents],” he added.

