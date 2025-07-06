TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
'Electrifying;' 'biblical': UK press in raptures on Oasis comeback

The rockers, who shot to fame in the mid-1990s Britpop era, reeled off a string of their biggest hits in front of a 74,000-strong crowd in the Welsh capital on Friday, leaving those there in raptures.

Agencies
London, United Kingdom
Sun, July 6, 2025

(Left-right) Liam Gallagher, lead singer, Paul Arthurs, guitarist and Noel Gallagher, singer and guitarist of British rock band Oasis perform on stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4, 2025, during the opening concert of their highly anticipated reunion tour nearly 16 years after last performing together. (Left-right) Liam Gallagher, lead singer, Paul Arthurs, guitarist and Noel Gallagher, singer and guitarist of British rock band Oasis perform on stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4, 2025, during the opening concert of their highly anticipated reunion tour nearly 16 years after last performing together. (AFP/AFP)

B

ritish media on Saturday saluted rock legends Oasis as "electrifying" and even "biblical" after their opening comeback concert received an equally ecstatic reception from fans in Cardiff.

The rockers, who shot to fame in the mid-1990s Britpop era, reeled off a string of their biggest hits in front of a 74,000-strong crowd in the Welsh capital on Friday, leaving those there in raptures.

For the Daily Mail, "Oasis fans were blown away as the iconic band reunited after 16 years and delivered an electrifying set, packed with energy and nostalgia."

"Oasis returned as if no time has passed at all," said the Daily Telegraph.

Other media were equally gushing after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher wowed their audience with a batch of top hits including "Morning Glory" and "Supersonic".

"The band sound, to use Liam’s favourite phrase, absolutely biblical," said Rolling Stone. 

For the Guardian newspaper, the concert was "a shameless trip back to the 90s for Britpop’s loudest, greatest songs."

