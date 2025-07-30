TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
North Sumatra declares state of emergency in seven regencies as forest fires spread
Indonesian solar panel manufacturers brush off potential US tariffs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
North Sumatra declares state of emergency in seven regencies as forest fires spread
Indonesian solar panel manufacturers brush off potential US tariffs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Governing AI, preserving democracy

For Indonesia, regulating AI transcends concerns about innovation or data protection, it is fundamentally about upholding the constitution and defending human rights.

Neil Tobing (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 30, 2025 Published on Jul. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-07-29T16:15:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A person opens the home page of Grok on the social media platform X on April 16 on a computer in Jakarta. A person opens the home page of Grok on the social media platform X on April 16 on a computer in Jakarta. (JP/Niken Prathivi)

W

hat if public opinion was one day shaped by algorithms no one can audit? What if the truth itself became obscured by machine-generated content that merely looks convincing?

Artificial intelligence has transcended its technical origins to become a force reshaping behavior, perception and the very foundations of public discourse. 

As Indonesia races toward its third-quarter 2025 deadline to finalize comprehensive AI regulations, joining many nations already implementing such frameworks, the pressing question remains: are we truly ready?

 

Contrary to popular belief, AI systems do not materialize from some algorithmic ether. They are developed by corporate interests, trained on available datasets and deployed to maximize engagement and profit rather than serve the public good. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These systems inevitably inherit and amplify the biases embedded in their training data, creating what researchers call “automation bias”, the dangerous tendency to trust machine outputs over human judgment. 

 

For Indonesia, a democracy of over 280 million citizens increasingly dependent on digital platforms for information, regulating AI transcends concerns about innovation or data protection. It is fundamentally about upholding the constitution and defending human rights.

 

Communication and Digital Affairs Deputy Minister Nezar Patria has announced that Indonesia’s AI regulation will draw from global standards, including the EU AI Act, OECD Principles on AI and UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of AI. He is also committed to inclusive policymaking and active participation in ASEAN dialogues for regionally responsible AI governance.

 

These efforts deserve recognition. The referenced frameworks emphasize risk-based approaches, algorithmic transparency, data protection and alignment with constitutional values.

 

The government’s intention to codify AI policy through a Presidential Regulation (Perpres), with the national AI Roadmap serving as a strategic guide – reflects serious institutional commitment. Yet Indonesia’s regulatory landscape reveals a troubling pattern: ambitious frameworks that lack enforcement teeth.

Carnegie Council’s Anja Kaspersen warns that fragmented norms and implementation gaps create major risks when regulation remains overly soft or narrowly ethics-focused. Similarly, technology critic Evgeny Morozov cautions against “technological solutionism”, the seductive belief that complex social problems can be resolved through technology rather than structural reform. That assumption becomes perilous when AI regulation emphasizes efficiency while overlooking structural issues such as data monopolies, limited civic participation and unchallenged market dominance.

 

Generative AI poses real threats to journalism’s sustainability. Models like ChatGPT and Gemini systematically ingest news content without consent, compensation or attribution, a practice that undermines both intellectual property and the economic foundations of independent media.

 

The economic implications extend beyond copyright infringement. Platform algorithms increasingly privilege engagement over accuracy, promoting sensationalized content while marginalizing rigorous fact-based reporting. This algorithmic favoritism creates a perverse incentive structure where verified journalism becomes economically unsustainable. 

 

The European Union has addressed these risks through its AI Act and Copyright in the Digital Single Market (CDSM) Directive, requiring transparency in manipulative content systems while reinforcing publisher’s economic rights. Australia and Canada have prompted public calls to expand similar frameworks, acknowledging that unchecked AI development could hollow out the information ecosystem that democratic societies require.

 

Indonesia, on the other hand, lags behind. No regulation explicitly protects journalistic content from AI exploitation, leaving media companies caught in a pincer between declining ad revenues and growing risks of content appropriation without legal protection or fair compensation.

 

If current trends continue, journalism risks losing both economic foundation and political significance. Content produced through labor, cost and editorial integrity becomes easily appropriated by automated systems bearing no public responsibility. Ethical appeals alone will not suffice; the state must intervene with enforceable regulations guaranteeing information justice and journalism's survival.

 

Indonesia’s constitution enshrines the right to information (Article 28F), the right to privacy (Article 28G) and equality before the law (Article 28D). Regulating AI and publisher rights is not merely reactive to global trends, it is a constitutional obligation. 

 

AI is just as much about who controls knowledge and shapes public opinion as it is about innovation. Without political courage to defend journalism from digital exploitation, our public sphere will be governed by algorithms aligned more with clicks and capital than truth.

 

Indonesia must design a technology policy that is both adaptive and anchored in constitutional values and social justice. In journalism and media, this means ensuring algorithmic transparency, labelling machine-generated content and protecting public rights to control personal data and digital identities.

 

A truly independent AI oversight authority must possess both technical expertise and democratic legitimacy, be empowered to audit algorithms, conduct social impact assessments and facilitate meaningful public participation in technology governance. Without such concrete steps, Indonesia risks digital colonization by foreign tech giants operating beyond domestic accountability. 

  

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman once warned that AI could become either humanity’s most empowering or most dangerous technology. Often forgotten is that AI is not neutral. It is shaped by biased data, opaque algorithms and economic motives controlled by a handful of global corporations.

 

As Morozov argues, technology always carries ideology. Without visionary leadership and political resolve, AI will not merely reshape how we work and think, it will rewrite the social contract without public consent. 

 

When algorithmic decision-making replaces democratic deliberation, technology ceases to be a servant and becomes power itself.

---

The writer is a digital law researcher at Universitas Padjajaran. The views expressed are personal.

 

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders

Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

Climate credibility gap: Can Indonesia and Brazil lead at COP30?

The Sino-American battle for brains

Making space for electoral innovation to realize democracy

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption

'Electrifying;' 'biblical': UK press in raptures on Oasis comeback

Related Article

Climate credibility gap: Can Indonesia and Brazil lead at COP30?

The Sino-American battle for brains

Making space for electoral innovation to realize democracy

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption

'Electrifying;' 'biblical': UK press in raptures on Oasis comeback

Popular

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders

Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Opinion

 View more
(Left to right) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi, Chile's President Gabriel Boric, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Colombia's President Gustavo Petro talk after giving a joint statement on July 21 during the “Democracy Always“ high-level summit at the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago.
Academia

Brazil's brave stand against Trump
A Cambodian military personnel stands on a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, around 40 kilometers from the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, after Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire on Friday, July 25, as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched on in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia.
Academia

ASEAN’s inaction amidst conflict and the path to integration
A motorcyclist speaks on a phone on April 15, 2024, while driving past a billboard depicting named Iranian ballistic missiles in service, with text in Arabic reading “the true promise“ and in Farsi “Israel is weaker than a spider's web“, in Valiasr Square in central Tehran.
Academia

Area defense for Indonesia’s deterrence in modern warfare

Highlight
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn pose at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on July 29, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Anwar hails Thai-Cambodian ceasefire as success for ASEAN diplomacy
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto exits the courtroom after his trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court on July 25, 2025. The panel of judges found him guilty of bribery and sentenced him to three years and six months in prison.
Editorial

Rule by the law
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra, on July 28, 2025. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Society

Attack on prayer house injures children, sparks outrage over state inaction

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
Economy

Government questions Trump’s new 15-20 percent ‘world tariff’ plan
Asia & Pacific

Australia widens teen social media ban to YouTube, scraps exemption
Asia & Pacific

Thailand accuses Cambodia of 'flagrant violation' of truce
Companies

South Jakarta prosecutors detain three in TaniHub graft probe
Entertainment

Visinema to produce epic ‘Perang Jawa’, directed by Angga Dwimas Sasongko
Academia

Brazil's brave stand against Trump
Market Pulse

Inside the declutter economy: The business of sparking joy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.