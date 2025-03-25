TheJakartaPost

Armed separatists kill teacher in Papua Highlands

The Free Papua Movement (OPM) rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks they said were aimed at “intelligence agents” disguised as teachers and medical workers in the region.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 25, 2025

The Indonesian Military (TNI) members evacuate the body of a victim following an attack by the Free Papua Movement (OPM) rebel group in Anggruk Districk, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Highlands, on March 23, 2025. (Antara/Dispenad)

T

he enduring conflict between the security forces and separatists in resource-rich Papua intensified recently, as a group of Free Papua Movement (OPM) rebels in Yahukimo regency, Papua Highlands, launched a series of attacks on civilians over the weekend, a move which came in the wake of the controversial revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

A statement from the National Police’s Operation Cartenz Peace task force said the rebel group stormed teachers’ residential housing in Anggruk district, Yahukimo, on Friday, stabbing occupants and subsequently setting two houses on fire.

The next day, they returned and attacked and killed a 30-year-old female teacher who was taking care of the injured victims. Meanwhile, six other teachers and one health worker were taken to the Marthen Indey Army Hospital in Jayapura, Papua.

Most of the victims, including the murdered teacher, were from East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), with the exception of one individual from Sorong, Southwest Papua.

A crime scene investigation conducted by the police’s task force on Monday found the armed perpetrators, comprising at least 15 people, had also burned seven classrooms of the district’s Advent elementary school.

“We are currently still conducting intensive security in Anggruk district with the local police to anticipate further trouble,” Sr. Comr. Yusuf Sutejo, the spokesperson for Operation Cartenz Peace, said in a release on Monday.

Read also: House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

More in Indonesia

The Indonesian Military (TNI) members evacuate the body of a victim following an attack by the Free Papua Movement (OPM) rebel group in Anggruk Districk, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Highlands, on March 23, 2025.
Politics

Armed separatists kill teacher in Papua Highlands
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung waves to journalists during an inspection of a refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on March 20, 2025, following complaints of thick and smelly smoke from the newly built waste-to-energy plant.
Jakarta

Promono to install more security cameras in effort to fight crime

Thick black clouds hang over high-rise buildings in Jakarta on Dec. 5, 2024. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has warned of extreme weather during the 2025 mudik (exodus) season.
Archipelago

Authorities warns of extreme weather as ‘mudik’ season begins

Anti-riot police shield up as students throw stones during a protest against a revision to the armed forces law in Surabaya on March 24, 2025.
Archipelago

Protesters against military law revision clash with police in Surabaya
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right) take turns congratulating the new ambassadors-elect for Indonesian diplomatic missions following an appointment ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on March 24, 2025. The President formally appointed 31 envoys following months of speculation and confirmation hearings at the House of Representatives.
Politics

Prabowo appoints new envoys, extends wait for key posts
Protesters put up banners during a demonstration against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) law in front of the Malang City Council Building, East Java, Sunday March 23, 2025. The TNI law, which now allows greater role of military in government, has sparked nationwide protests for days.
Politics

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

Companies

GoPay supports government programs awareness through dedicated info page in GoPay app
Politics

Armed separatists kill teacher in Papua Highlands
Economy

Rupiah drops to multiyear low ahead of Trump's tariffs, domestic uncertainty
Jakarta

Promono to install more security cameras in effort to fight crime

Archipelago

Authorities warns of extreme weather as ‘mudik’ season begins
Academia

China's “Two Sessions” draw a new blueprint for openness
Companies

Danantara to fund new SOEs holding company Agrinas, senior minister says
Middle East and Africa

Palestinian behind Oscar-winning documentary arrested by Israeli army: co-director
