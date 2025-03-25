Armed separatists kill teacher in Papua Highlands

The Free Papua Movement (OPM) rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks they said were aimed at “intelligence agents” disguised as teachers and medical workers in the region.
he enduring conflict between the security forces and separatists in resource-rich Papua intensified recently, as a group of Free Papua Movement (OPM) rebels in Yahukimo regency, Papua Highlands, launched a series of attacks on civilians over the weekend, a move which came in the wake of the controversial revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.
A statement from the National Police’s Operation Cartenz Peace task force said the rebel group stormed teachers’ residential housing in Anggruk district, Yahukimo, on Friday, stabbing occupants and subsequently setting two houses on fire.
The next day, they returned and attacked and killed a 30-year-old female teacher who was taking care of the injured victims. Meanwhile, six other teachers and one health worker were taken to the Marthen Indey Army Hospital in Jayapura, Papua.
Most of the victims, including the murdered teacher, were from East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), with the exception of one individual from Sorong, Southwest Papua.
A crime scene investigation conducted by the police’s task force on Monday found the armed perpetrators, comprising at least 15 people, had also burned seven classrooms of the district’s Advent elementary school.
“We are currently still conducting intensive security in Anggruk district with the local police to anticipate further trouble,” Sr. Comr. Yusuf Sutejo, the spokesperson for Operation Cartenz Peace, said in a release on Monday.
