Jakarta Post
KPK probes private jet purchase in Papua graft case

The private jet was reportedly bought in cash carried in 19 suitcases and transported by plane. The money was allegedly embezzled from the Papua provincial budget between 2020 and 2022, according to the antigraft body.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 17, 2025

Pushing back: A receptionist talks to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, at the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating the purchase of a private jet allegedly linked to a corruption case pertaining to late former Papua governor Lukas Enembe.

Investigators suspected that the private jet, which is reportedly located out of the country, was bought with money embezzled from the Papua provincial budget, KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

While not disclosing the value of the aircraft, he added that the aircraft was purchased in cash, using money carried in 19 suitcases that was transported from Papua by plane. The antigraft body spokesperson also did not disclose the identities of the individuals who carried the money or owned the private jet.

“KPK investigators are also tracing possible purchases of another aircraft linked to the same case,” Budi said, stopping short of disclosing the current location and type of private jet.

The purchase of the private jet is allegedly related to a corruption case implicating Lukas and his treasury Dius Enumbi, Budi told reporters on Monday. 

The case is related to an alleged embezzlement of the Papua provincial administration’s operational fund between 2020 and 2022, with some of the money suspected to have been used to buy the private jet. The illicit act allegedly caused Rp 1.2 trillion (US$73 million) in state losses.

