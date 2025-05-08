TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Social media ‘buzzer’ arrested for obstructing AGO corruption probe

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, May 8, 2025

Social media ‘buzzer’ arrested for obstructing AGO corruption probe Social media “buzzer” M. Adhiyya Muzakki (left) is detained by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) on suspicion of orchestrating a propaganda campaign to discredit the AGO investigation into corruption at state-owned tin mining giant PT Timah and two other high-profile cases, in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested a social media “buzzer” on suspicion of impeding the investigation into three high-profile corruption cases relating to palm oil and sugar exports, as well as in the tin sector.

The suspect, identified as M. Adhiya Muzakki, is accused of orchestrating a social media propaganda campaign to discredit the AGO investigations into corruption at state-owned tin mining giant PT Timah, a sugar import graft case and a bribery case that saw the acquittal of three major palm oil groups on corruption charges.

Adhiya was arrested on Wednesday night. He allegedly received Rp 860 million (US$52,311) from lawyer Marcella Santoso, who was arrested last month, in exchange for steering public opinion about the AGO.

Adhiya employed 150 people to work for a group called the “Cyber Army Team” that he established for the campaign, according to Abdul Qohar, investigations director at the office of the assistant attorney general for extraordinary crimes.

“The suspect [Adhiya] recruited, controlled and paid each of the group members Rp 1.5 million to spread negative sentiments [to discredit the investigations],” Abdul told a press conference on Wednesday night.

Adhiya is also accused of colluding with another lawyer named Junaedi Saibih and TV journalist Tian Bahtiar, who were arrested last month for their role in impeding the AGO investigations.

Meanwhile, the first lawyer, Marsella, has been charged with obstruction of justice, money laundering and bribing judges in exchange for the acquittal of the three palm oil companies. (ipa)

Corruptive culture

Press associations express concern over AGO's arrest of JakTV chief editor

Indonesia palm oil firms eye new markets as US trade war casts shadow

Agrinas is redundant for oil palm plantations

Spike in AGO caseload spurs debate over will vs. flex

Corruptive culture

Press associations express concern over AGO's arrest of JakTV chief editor

Indonesia palm oil firms eye new markets as US trade war casts shadow

Agrinas is redundant for oil palm plantations

Spike in AGO caseload spurs debate over will vs. flex

Social media “buzzer” M. Adhiyya Muzakki (left) is detained by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) on suspicion of orchestrating a propaganda campaign to discredit the AGO investigation into corruption at state-owned tin mining giant PT Timah and two other high-profile cases, in Jakarta on May 5, 2025.
