Social media ‘buzzer’ arrested for obstructing AGO corruption probe

Social media “buzzer” M. Adhiyya Muzakki (left) is detained by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) on suspicion of orchestrating a propaganda campaign to discredit the AGO investigation into corruption at state-owned tin mining giant PT Timah and two other high-profile cases, in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested a social media “buzzer” on suspicion of impeding the investigation into three high-profile corruption cases relating to palm oil and sugar exports, as well as in the tin sector.

The suspect, identified as M. Adhiya Muzakki, is accused of orchestrating a social media propaganda campaign to discredit the AGO investigations into corruption at state-owned tin mining giant PT Timah, a sugar import graft case and a bribery case that saw the acquittal of three major palm oil groups on corruption charges.

Adhiya was arrested on Wednesday night. He allegedly received Rp 860 million (US$52,311) from lawyer Marcella Santoso, who was arrested last month, in exchange for steering public opinion about the AGO.

Adhiya employed 150 people to work for a group called the “Cyber Army Team” that he established for the campaign, according to Abdul Qohar, investigations director at the office of the assistant attorney general for extraordinary crimes.

“The suspect [Adhiya] recruited, controlled and paid each of the group members Rp 1.5 million to spread negative sentiments [to discredit the investigations],” Abdul told a press conference on Wednesday night.

Adhiya is also accused of colluding with another lawyer named Junaedi Saibih and TV journalist Tian Bahtiar, who were arrested last month for their role in impeding the AGO investigations.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, the first lawyer, Marsella, has been charged with obstruction of justice, money laundering and bribing judges in exchange for the acquittal of the three palm oil companies. (ipa)