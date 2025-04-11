Pramono takes action on Bank DKI after Idul Fitri glitches

A customer uses the JakOne Mobile app of city-owned Bank DKI in this undated photo. (kompas.com/Bank DKI)

The governor has sacked Bank DKI's IT director after a series of technical issues prevented customers from performing various transactions over Idul Fitri, saying this was the third such incident to plague operations at the city-owned bank.

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung has taken active steps to improve operations at Bank DKI after the city-owned bank’s digital and mobile banking services suffered a series of technical glitches over the Ramadan-Idul Fitri holiday period.

The issues prevented not only customers from making online transactions but also the disbursement of allowances to poor students in the Smart Jakarta Card (KJP) program.

This was not the first time Bank DKI has been beset by information technology (IT) problems, and the governor responded by immediately firing the bank’s IT director Amirul Wicaksono.

“We took action against the IT director when it happened the second time,” Pramono said at City Council on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com. “Because [the technical issues] happened repeatedly, this is the third time, Amirul has been released from duty and replaced by general affairs director.”

In addition, the governor has filed a report with the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) over suspicions of a data leakage.

When asked about the amount of potential data lost however, Pramono declined to provide a figure.

“The incident is similar to where IT [protocols] were not carried out, not maintained,” he said. “And frankly, we see there is a leakage. Bank DKI’s board of directors know the figure.”