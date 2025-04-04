TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, April 4, 2025 Published on Apr. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-04-04T14:38:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri Long-standing: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati arrives to attend the annual session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Aug. 16, 2024, at the parliament building in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

F

inance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati visited former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at his residence in Surakarta, Central Java, on Thursday in celebration of Idul Fitri.

The minister, who has held her position since 2016 under Jokowi’s administration, was spotted arriving alone at the former president’s family home in the afternoon. The visit reportedly lasted only a few minutes before she departed.

When asked about the purpose of her visit, Sri Mulyani briefly responded, “It’s only a part of silaturahmi [extending communal bonds],” as quoted by Tempo

On the first day of the Islamic holiday on March 31, Sri Mulyani attended the Idul Fitri prayer at the Salahuddin Mosque, situated at the headquarters of the Taxation Directorate General in Jakarta.

She later proceeded to the State Palace to attend President Prabowo Subianto’s open house event before returning to her hometown in Semarang, Central Java. Three days later, she made a visit to Jokowi’s residence.

It is a longstanding tradition during Idul Fitri to visit the homes of elders or respected figures to pay them respects. Public officials and politicians also observe the tradition, strengthening social bonds and fostering a sense of camaraderie within the community.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Jokowi and his family have received visits from numerous officials since Monday, including National Economic Council chair Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Pratikno, First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto and Nusantara Capital City Authority (IKN) head Basuki Hadimuljono.

Ragowo “Didit” Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo’s only son, was also seen visiting the residence on Monday.

Jokowi’s son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, also celebrated Idul Fitri in Surakarta after attending the open house event at the State Palace. (tha)

Popular

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting
Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Related Articles

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri

Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says

Authorities hail ‘smoothest mudik’ ahead of return travel

Didit’s visit to Jokowi, Megawati crucial to maintaining political balance: Expert

Airlangga downplays rupiah's brief plunge to multiyear low

Related Article

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri

Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says

Authorities hail ‘smoothest mudik’ ahead of return travel

Didit’s visit to Jokowi, Megawati crucial to maintaining political balance: Expert

Airlangga downplays rupiah's brief plunge to multiyear low

Popular

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting
Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

More in Indonesia

 View more
Party matriarch: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary on Jan. 10 in Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress
Long-standing: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati arrives to attend the annual session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Aug. 16, 2024, at the parliament building in Jakarta.
Politics

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri
Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto attends his sentencing hearing in the e-ID corruption case at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on April 24, 2018.
Politics

Setya Novanto among 150,000 convicts granted Nyepi, Idul Fitri remissions

Highlight
Coming soon?: A sales assistant checks on Apple iPhone products put on display at a shop in a mall in South Jakarta, in this file photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024. In the background, the caption on an ad for the new Apple iPhone 16 reads, “Coming soon”. Apple has pledged to invest US$1 billion to lift a ban on the sale of its flagship iPhone 16 in Indonesia, which was precipitated by the company’s failure to fulfill local content rules.
Economy

Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Communication breakdown
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) prepare to exhibit their equipment before attending the departure ceremony for Indonesia's humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar following the earthquake at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on April 3, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia sends more aid, rescuers to Myanmar

The Latest

 View more
Economy

China hits back at Trump tariffs with own taxes, export curbs
Politics

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress
Politics

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri
Markets

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Regulations

Indonesia sees slight dip in tax compliance amid extended holidays
Asia & Pacific

Protest as quake-hit Myanmar junta chief joins Bangkok summit
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's Yoon removed from office over martial law, election looms
Politics

Setya Novanto among 150,000 convicts granted Nyepi, Idul Fitri remissions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.