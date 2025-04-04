Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri

Long-standing: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati arrives to attend the annual session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Aug. 16, 2024, at the parliament building in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

F inance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati visited former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at his residence in Surakarta, Central Java, on Thursday in celebration of Idul Fitri.

The minister, who has held her position since 2016 under Jokowi’s administration, was spotted arriving alone at the former president’s family home in the afternoon. The visit reportedly lasted only a few minutes before she departed.

When asked about the purpose of her visit, Sri Mulyani briefly responded, “It’s only a part of silaturahmi [extending communal bonds],” as quoted by Tempo.

On the first day of the Islamic holiday on March 31, Sri Mulyani attended the Idul Fitri prayer at the Salahuddin Mosque, situated at the headquarters of the Taxation Directorate General in Jakarta.

She later proceeded to the State Palace to attend President Prabowo Subianto’s open house event before returning to her hometown in Semarang, Central Java. Three days later, she made a visit to Jokowi’s residence.

It is a longstanding tradition during Idul Fitri to visit the homes of elders or respected figures to pay them respects. Public officials and politicians also observe the tradition, strengthening social bonds and fostering a sense of camaraderie within the community.

Jokowi and his family have received visits from numerous officials since Monday, including National Economic Council chair Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Pratikno, First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto and Nusantara Capital City Authority (IKN) head Basuki Hadimuljono.

Ragowo “Didit” Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo’s only son, was also seen visiting the residence on Monday.

Jokowi’s son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, also celebrated Idul Fitri in Surakarta after attending the open house event at the State Palace. (tha)