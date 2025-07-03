From Bandung to Tehran, Indonesia has a role to play

Iranians chant slogans and wave national flags on June 24 as they celebrate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel at Enghlab Square in the capital Tehran. (AFP/Atta Kenare)

As the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, Indonesia has both moral authority and historical responsibility.

W hile United States President Donald Trump was quick to declare a permanent peace after Iranian authorities agreed to stop attacking Israel, following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, and a pause in Israeli strikes, the situation is far from resolved. The region remains volatile, and the war, in truth, is only on pause.

Iran, after more than four decades of sanctions and survival, agreed to stop attacking not out of capitulation but calculation. The 12-day war has not diminished Tehran’s will. It has sharpened it. The ceasefire is a tactical delay, a way to preserve its nuclear program and accelerate efforts to become a nuclear state.

But if war resumes, and it very likely will, it may not begin in Tehran. It may begin in Tel Aviv. A permanent end to the conflict would amount to a loss for Israel, as it would have failed to achieve its two primary objectives: The destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities and the replacement of the Iranian regime with a more controllable figure.

Israel, having drawn the US into the conflict, now sees what could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity. With Trump, Israel has in him the ideal partner: A leader easily provoked, deeply transactional and quick to use military power for political gain.

For years, Israel has viewed Iran not just as a threat but as a long-term obstacle to its regional dominance. With Iraq crippled, Syria fragmented and US influence willing to do the heavy lifting, Israel sees an opening to do to Iran what has already been done to Baghdad: Dismantle a nation under the justification of preemptive defense.

In the coming weeks, we may well see claims that Iran is rebuilding its nuclear facilities or planning another strike. Some of these claims may be credible. Others may not. But in the fog of war, the difference hardly matters. Israel may not want this ceasefire to hold. Not when it believes it is on the verge of erasing its greatest adversary for good.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The Middle East stands at the edge. And what happens next may drag not just the region, but the world into another catastrophic war.