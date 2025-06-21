Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence

President Prabowo Subianto (on screen) greets Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (second left), Home Minister Tito Karnavian (second right) and State Secretary Prestyo Hadi (right) when leading a meeting on a border dispute over four contested islands between Aceh and North Sumatra in the State Secretariat's office in Jakarta on June 17, 2025. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/-)

President Prabowo Subianto’s direct involvement in recent issues between regional administrations, such as the border dispute between Aceh and North Sumatra, may be signs of waning decentralization in Indonesia, experts have argued.

T he central government’s recent involvement in regional issues, ranging from a border dispute between two provinces in Sumatra to retreats for local leaders, is seen by analysts as a growing sign of declining autonomy for regional administrations across the country.

President Prabowo Subianto recently helped settle a border dispute around four contested islands between Aceh and North Sumatra.

He led a meeting between Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf and North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution through video conference as he was on his way to his first state visit to Russia.

The meeting, also attended by Home Minister Tito Karnavian, State Secretary Hadi Prasetyo and Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, saw the signing of a resolution by both governors that marked the end of the ownership dispute over the islands.

Another example of the President’s hands-on approach to regional issues was seen during his administration’s week-long retreat for 500 newly elected regional leaders at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, in February.

The second batch of the retreat, designated for around 50 regional heads who did not participate in February’s event, is slated to kick off on Sunday, according to First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto.

