Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence

President Prabowo Subianto’s direct involvement in recent issues between regional administrations, such as the border dispute between Aceh and North Sumatra, may be signs of waning decentralization in Indonesia, experts have argued.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, June 21, 2025 Published on Jun. 20, 2025

Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence President Prabowo Subianto (on screen) greets Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (second left), Home Minister Tito Karnavian (second right) and State Secretary Prestyo Hadi (right) when leading a meeting on a border dispute over four contested islands between Aceh and North Sumatra in the State Secretariat's office in Jakarta on June 17, 2025. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/-)

T

he central government’s recent involvement in regional issues, ranging from a border dispute between two provinces in Sumatra to retreats for local leaders, is seen by analysts as a growing sign of declining autonomy for regional administrations across the country.

President Prabowo Subianto recently helped settle a border dispute around four contested islands between Aceh and North Sumatra. 

He led a meeting between Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf and North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution through video conference as he was on his way to his first state visit to Russia. 

The meeting, also attended by Home Minister Tito Karnavian, State Secretary Hadi Prasetyo and Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, saw the signing of a resolution by both governors that marked the end of the ownership dispute over the islands.

Another example of the President’s hands-on approach to regional issues was seen during his administration’s week-long retreat for 500 newly elected regional leaders at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, in February.

The second batch of the retreat, designated for around 50 regional heads who did not participate in February’s event, is slated to kick off on Sunday, according to First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto.

Read also: Prabowo gives nod to Aceh regaining control of disputed islands

President Prabowo Subianto (on screen) greets Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (second left), Home Minister Tito Karnavian (second right) and State Secretary Prestyo Hadi (right) when leading a meeting on a border dispute over four contested islands between Aceh and North Sumatra in the State Secretariat's office in Jakarta on June 17, 2025.
Politics

Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence
On the move: Two trucks pass through Jl. Diponegoro in Ungaran, Semarang, Central Java, on June 17.
Archipelago

Truck drivers protest plans for stricter load restriction policy
Bogus job recruiters: Two suspects allegedly involved in a human trafficking ring (second left and second right, front row) are displayed on Thursday while the Central Java Police's General Crimes Directorate chief Sr. Comr. Dwi Subagio (left) and chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Artanto (center) hold envelopes of evidence in Semarang, Central Java.
Archipelago

83 Indonesians fall victim to human trafficking to European countries

Fireworks light up the sky over Jakarta as revelers gather around the illuminated National Monument (Monas) to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2024.
Jakarta

Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
Residents cross the flood in Tanah Tinggi, Kebon Pala, Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Based on data from the Jakarta BPBD on Tuesday (4/3), as many as 59 RTs and four roads were affected by floods with a height of 30 - 300 cm due to the overflow of the Ciliwung river.
Editorial

Beyond celebrations
(From left to right) China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, President Prabowo Subianto, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Bahrain's National Security Advisor Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 20, 2025.
Europe

Following ‘the most powerful’ is a mistake, Prabowo says in Russia

