Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence

President Prabowo Subianto’s direct involvement in recent issues between regional administrations, such as the border dispute between Aceh and North Sumatra, may be signs of waning decentralization in Indonesia, experts have argued.
President Prabowo Subianto recently helped settle a border dispute around four contested islands between Aceh and North Sumatra.
He led a meeting between Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf and North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution through video conference as he was on his way to his first state visit to Russia.
The meeting, also attended by Home Minister Tito Karnavian, State Secretary Hadi Prasetyo and Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, saw the signing of a resolution by both governors that marked the end of the ownership dispute over the islands.
Another example of the President’s hands-on approach to regional issues was seen during his administration’s week-long retreat for 500 newly elected regional leaders at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, in February.
The second batch of the retreat, designated for around 50 regional heads who did not participate in February’s event, is slated to kick off on Sunday, according to First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto.
