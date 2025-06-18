TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo gives nod to Aceh regaining control of disputed islands

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 18, 2025 Published on Jun. 17, 2025

Prabowo gives nod to Aceh regaining control of disputed islands North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (left) and Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf gesture on Tuesday at the Presidential Office in Jakarta following a video conference meeting with President Prabowo Subianto. The meeting decided that four disputed islands along the border between the two provinces now belong to Aceh. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

long-running dispute between the provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra was resolved on Tuesday, with President Prabowo Subianto mediating between the two governors and affirming that four contested islands fall under Aceh’s jurisdiction.

The decision was announced by State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi after a meeting at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, with him, Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf, North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution, Home Minister Tito Karnavian and House of Representatives deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad in attendance.

Prabowo, who was on his way to his first-ever state visit to Russia, led the meeting through video conference and witnessed the signing of the resolution by both governors, marking the end of the ownership dispute over the four islands.

“After reviewing supporting documents and data, [we decided that] the four islands fall within the jurisdiction of Aceh. We hope this decision serves as the best solution for both the Aceh and North Sumatra provincial administrations and puts an end to the public debate,” Prasetyo said.

A video released by the Presidential Secretariat showed Prabowo reminding them of national unity and stability during the meeting and saying: “We are one nation [and] NKRI [the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia] should always be our foundation. [...] Our economy is strong, growth is good, agriculture is thriving. We must keep this momentum”.

Old tensions surrounding the ownership of Lipan, Panjang, Mangkir Besar and Mangkir Kecil islands simmered after the Home Ministry issued a decree on Apr. 25 reassigning them from Aceh to North Sumatra.

The decree triggered protests from Aceh residents and leaders, who said that the four islands, although geographically closer to North Sumatra, have for generations been inhabited, cultivated and managed by Acehnese communities.

