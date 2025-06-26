TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing
Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani
Three British nationals face one year in prison over Bali drug charges

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing
Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani
Three British nationals face one year in prison over Bali drug charges

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Home Ministry steps up efforts to resolve island boundary disputes

Following a rise in administrative claims over regional islands, possibly triggered by the recent Aceh-North Sumatra dispute, the Home Ministry plans to engage with relevant state and local institutions to review, remap and ultimately resolve any outstanding boundary issues.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 26, 2025 Published on Jun. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-06-25T18:29:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Home Ministry steps up efforts to resolve island boundary disputes A lagoon surrounded by limestone islands protects a vibrant and diverse coral reef in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, in this stock illustration. (Shutterstock/Ethan Daniels) (Shutterstock/Ethan Daniels)

T

he Home Ministry is doubling down on its efforts to resolve dozens of long-standing disputes over the administrative boundaries of regional islands, which have sparked concern over their potential to disrupt local development, fuel regional tensions and undermine national unity.

Tensions flared earlier this month after the ministry issued a decree to transfer control of four disputed islands from Aceh to North Sumatra, prompting President Prabowo Subianto to intervene amid fears the move could trigger unrest in Aceh, given the province’s history.

The case appears to have triggered a ripple effect, as other regions have come forward with unresolved claims, including a yearslong dispute between two neighboring regencies in East Java over 13 uninhabited islands and a contested claim between Bangka Belitung and Riau provinces over the Tujuh Islands.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ministry’s second retreat for regional leaders in West Java, Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto said the government would coordinate with relevant ministries, institutions and local administrations to remap all disputed islands to ensure accurate recordkeeping.

“The Home Ministry will intensify coordination with the [Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry/National Land Agency] and regional administrations to make sure that no [island] is lost outside of legal procedures, and that all documentation is accurate and legally compliant,” Bima said on Monday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Read also: Aceh-North Sumatra dispute triggers wider border tensions

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Conflict prevention is part of the five-day retreat from June 22 to 26, which includes sessions on the resolution and codification of regional boundaries led by Regional Administration Director General Safrizal Zakaria Ali, incorporating feedback from regional leaders as well as recent developments.

Popular

Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

Related Articles

Home Ministry steps up efforts to resolve island boundary disputes

Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence

Ministry to hold second regional head retreat in West Java

Decentralization in Indonesia revisited, 25 years on

Towards a post-American South China Sea

Related Article

Home Ministry steps up efforts to resolve island boundary disputes

Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence

Ministry to hold second regional head retreat in West Java

Decentralization in Indonesia revisited, 25 years on

Towards a post-American South China Sea

Popular

Acknowledging our dark past

Acknowledging our dark past
Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran lawmakers back suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

Marine authority seizes Malaysian boat for suspected illegal fishing

More in Indonesia

 View more
An employee serves a customer at a Jakarta branch of the Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan).
Archipelago

BPJS Kesehatan removes subsidies for 7.3 million JKN policyholders
Nadiem Makarim (center) speaks to reporters at the Attorney General's Office in South Jakarta on June 23, 2025, after his interrogation as a witness in the 2019-2022 Chromebook graft case during his tenure as education minister.
Politics

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Awaiting proper management: Motorists ride next to a pile of trash on April 21 at the Cibeber integrated landfill in Cimahi, West Java. The Cimahi administration declared a state of emergency and suspended waste collection at its temporary landfills from April 21 to 27 as waste piled at the sites.
Archipelago

Waste processing rate in Indonesia only reaches 10 percent

Highlight
Indonesian Air Force personnel helps a farmer carry harvested rice at a rice field in the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base complex in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Regulations

Govt cuts corners on cooperatives program despite pending bill
A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 22, 2025.
Editorial

Speak up, Indonesia
A remote lagoon, surrounded by limestone islands, protects a vibrant and diverse coral reef in Raja Ampat, West Papua. (Shutterstock/Ethan Daniels)
Politics

Home Ministry steps up efforts to resolve island boundary disputes

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Giving a culture of peace a chance in the Middle East
Archipelago

BPJS Kesehatan removes subsidies for 7.3 million JKN policyholders
Academia

Medical tourism in Indonesia: Can it become a reality?
Politics

AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem
Academia

Iran and the end of the old multilateralism
Archipelago

Waste processing rate in Indonesia only reaches 10 percent
Art & Culture

‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony
Academia

When referee becomes player: Conflicts of interest in Indonesia’s nickel rush
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Home Ministry steps up efforts to resolve island boundary disputes

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.