TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
The stage is set for Prabowo, but the script is empty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
The stage is set for Prabowo, but the script is empty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet

The telescope, which can see farther into the universe than anything before it, has turbocharged the search for planets beyond the Solar System since coming online in 2022.

Pierre Celerier (AFP)
Premium
Paris
Thu, June 26, 2025 Published on Jun. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-06-26T11:38:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet This handout image released on July 10, 2023, by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows an artist impression of exoplanet LTT9779b orbiting its host star. (AFP/ESA)

T

he James Webb Space Telescope has discovered its first exoplanet, astronomers said Wednesday, capturing rare direct images of the relatively small world in the Earth's galactic backyard.

The telescope, which can see farther into the universe than anything before it, has turbocharged the search for planets beyond the Solar System since coming online in 2022.

Until now, however, its deep gaze has mostly been used to probe already known exoplanets -- to find out key information such as the atmospheric composition -- rather than tracking down new worlds.

The discovery of exoplanet TWA 7b, revealed in a study in the journal Nature, "represents a first for the telescope", France's CNRS research centre said in a statement.

The large majority of the nearly 6,000 exoplanets found so far have been identified from the light they blot out when they pass in front of their star, rather than from direct images of the planet.

Webb "has spent an enormous amount of time observing planets that have never been directly imaged," lead study author Anne-Marie Lagrange of the Paris Observatory told AFP.

'Blinded by the light' 

Popular

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

Related Articles

Why the world needs China after Iran’s Qatar strike

Vera Rubin observatory reveals stunning first images

Early school a new burden

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

Doubt cast on claim of 'hints' of life on faraway planet

Related Article

Why the world needs China after Iran’s Qatar strike

Vera Rubin observatory reveals stunning first images

Early school a new burden

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

Doubt cast on claim of 'hints' of life on faraway planet

Popular

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

More in Culture

 View more
Literary achievement: Anselma Widha Prihandita poses for a photo while holding her trophy during the Nebula Awards ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, the United States, on June 7, 2025. She is the first Indonesian writer to be nominated for and win the prestigious award.
Books

Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards
This handout image released on July 10, 2023, by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows an artist impression of exoplanet LTT9779b orbiting its host star.
Science & Tech

James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet
East meets West: The traditional Gandrung dance of Banyuwangi meets raptor courtship as the Prehistoric Body Theater reimagines the Acheroraptor’s final days in 'Ghosts of Hell Creek: Stone Garuda'.
Art & Culture

‘Ghosts of Hell Creek’: Echoes of mass extinction and a call for harmony

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) during a press conference following a bilateral meeting at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on June 27, 2025.  
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Malaysia strengthen ties amid global tensions
Remote work: A civil servant works during his in-office shift at the Riau Communication, Information and Statistics Agency in Pekanbaru on April 20, 2020 as his colleagues work from home.
Editorial

Remote work? Not now
Keep them coming: Workers sort packages that are ready for shipment at the warehouse of e-commerce giant Shopee in Cengkareng, West Jakarta, on Aug. 30, 2023.
Tech

Govt to require e-commerce platforms to collect tax from sellers

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Defense, maritime ministries sign LoI with Babcock on maritime partnership program
Books

Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards
Politics

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid
Archipelago

Mt. Rinjani rescue protocols under review after Brazilian tourist’s death
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Malaysia strengthen ties amid global tensions
Academia

Insight: Innovations in managing and developing human capital
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s allies lead SOEs while Danantara sidelines ministry
Editorial

Remote work? Not now
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.