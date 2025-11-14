Hong Kong's Thresholds illuminates Indonesian women artists

Nine Indonesian artists are highlighted in a group exhibit that also underscores the rising prominence of Southeast Asian art on the global stage.

W omen artists have long occupied the margins of the global arts world, often overlooked in exhibitions that define dominant artistic narratives. In recent years however, their presence has grown more visible and assertive, with institutions and audiences increasingly attuned to previously sidelined voices.

White Cube Hong Kong’s presentation of Thresholds, featuring nine women artists from Indonesia, reflects this momentum. It also underscores the expanding relevance of Southeast Asian art in an international context.

Although several of the participating artists have long exhibited abroad, their gathering in a Hong Kong group exhibition offers a fresh vantage point. Seen together, their works form a nuanced constellation of practices that span generations, regions and artistic approaches.

The exhibition thus hints at a broader shift, one in which Indonesian and Southeast Asian arts claim a more sustained place in global discourse.

Mapping memories

Thresholds brings together the works of Arahmaiani, Christine Ay Tjoe, Citra Sasmita, Galuh Anindita, Ines Katamso, Jennifer Tee, Kei Imazu, Nadiah Bamadhaj and the late I Gusti Ayu “Murni” Kadek Murniasih. Their thematic territories range from memory and myth to politics, spirituality and lived experience, each offering a distinct entry point into the complexities of contemporary Indonesian art.

Galuh Anindita, born in 1991, presents a jewelry-filled chest that evokes the body as a sacred vessel, its intimate scale suggesting both personal history and ritual. Christine Ay Tjoe (b. 1973) contributes a work built around instruments, objects that serve as metaphors for the gestures, tensions and internal negotiations that shape her practice.