TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system
Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says US 'unsurpassed' after attack on Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system
Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says US 'unsurpassed' after attack on Iran

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Aceh-North Sumatra dispute triggers wider border tensions

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 23, 2025 Published on Jun. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-06-22T13:31:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Aceh-North Sumatra dispute triggers wider border tensions Seeking resolution: North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (left) and Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (center) approach House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad to address a press briefing on June 17 at the Bina Graha presidential office in Central Jakarta, following a limited meeting with President Prabowo Subianto. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

T

he recently resolved border dispute between Aceh and North Sumatra has reignited long-simmering territorial tensions in other parts of the country, highlighting an urgent need for a clear legal framework governing regional boundaries.

Tensions rose last week after the Home Ministry issued a decree that transferred the ownership of four contested islands from Aceh to North Sumatra, prompting protests from Aceh residents and officials.

In a bid to prevent the dispute from escalating, President Prabowo Subianto, while en route to Russia, led a meeting between Aceh and North Sumatra governors through video conference that resulted in an agreement to return the islands to Aceh.

Days after the dispute was settled, other regions stepped forward with unresolved claims of their own and challenged the same ministerial decree, which they say fails to reflect spatial plans of the regions and historical administrative boundaries.

Waves of disputes

One of the most notable cases involves an old dispute between two neighboring regencies in East Java over 13 uninhabited islands located off the southern coast of the province.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The contested islands, previously considered part of Trenggalek, were placed under Tulungagung’s administration by the 2025 ministerial decree, prompting renewed protests from the Trenggalek administration over the dispute that goes back to as early as 2022.

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system

Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system

Related Articles

Cambodia bans Thai fruit, vegetables in border spat

Authorities seize two Malaysian vessels for alleged illegal fishing

Why Albanese’s visit keeps Indonesia guessing

N. Sumatra Police foil smuggling attempt of illegal workers to Malaysia

Ratifying historic maritime boundary agreement in the South China Sea

Related Article

Cambodia bans Thai fruit, vegetables in border spat

Authorities seize two Malaysian vessels for alleged illegal fishing

Why Albanese’s visit keeps Indonesia guessing

N. Sumatra Police foil smuggling attempt of illegal workers to Malaysia

Ratifying historic maritime boundary agreement in the South China Sea

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system

Aselsan promotes Steel Dome integrated air defense system

More in Indonesia

 View more
Forest rangers and policemen pose in front of a demolished illegal structure inside the Tesso Nilo National Park in Pelalawan regency, Riau, on June 10, 2025. The personnel are part of the Garuda Task Force deployed to rehabilitate forest areas.
Archipelago

Forestry Ministry to strengthen enforcement at Tesso Nilo National Park
Homecoming: An official with the Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP3MI) shows several passports owned by Indonesian migrant workers who just arrived at the Batam Center International Seaport in Riau Islands on May 22. The Riau Islands BP3MI received at least 72 Indonesian migrant workers repatriated through the province from Malaysia.
Society

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Archipelago

Second bomb threat in a week forces plane of haj pilgrims to divert

Highlight
A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 22, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites
As much as 85 photos depicting May 1998 riot in Surakarta, Central Java, are exhibited in 'Refleksi Peristiwa Mei 1998' (A Reflection of May 1998).
Editorial

Acknowledging our dark past
Pakistani pilgrims walk with their belongings after they returned from Iran following the Israeli strikes in Iran at the Pakistan-Iran border crossing in Taftan, Pakistan on June 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

More than 100 Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Shares slip, oil rises as investors weigh Iran risks
Middle East and Africa

Trump disavows spy chief Gabbard's take on Iran's nuclear program
Archipelago

Forestry Ministry to strengthen enforcement at Tesso Nilo National Park
Society

Indonesia, Germany see new programs for migrant workers training
Entertainment

Marcello Tahitoe surrenders to the 'wave' of music
Archipelago

Second bomb threat in a week forces plane of haj pilgrims to divert
Politics

Aceh-North Sumatra dispute triggers wider border tensions
Opinion

Analysis: The four islands dispute: An infringement of Aceh’s dignity
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Aceh-North Sumatra dispute triggers wider border tensions

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.