Visiting China never been easier with new facilitation measures for Indonesians

The five-year multiple-entry “ASEAN Visa” allows a stay of up to 180 days per visit, while the 240-hour visa-free transit policy enables Indonesian citizens to enter China visa-free when transiting to a third country or region.
n November 2024, President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo Subianto reached an important consensus on deepening people-to-people exchanges. To follow up on the consensus, China rolled out two major visa facilitation measures for Indonesian nationals.
Starting from June 9, an “ASEAN Visa” with five-year multiple-entry has been opened for application to Indonesian business people and their spouses and children. Starting from June 12, China’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy extends to Indonesia.
Both measures reflect the deepening friendship between China and Indonesia.
The five-year multiple-entry “ASEAN Visa”, which allows a stay of up to 180 days per visit, offers unprecedented flexibility and opportunity for Indonesian business people. With a single application, they can travel to China as many times as needed over five years for trade shows, company visits and business negotiations. It will save plenty of time and costs for seizing business opportunities.
Meanwhile, the 240-hour visa-free transit policy enables Indonesian citizens to enter China visa-free when transiting to a third country or region. They can enter through 60 designated ports like Beijing and Shanghai, across 24 provinces, and stay for up to 10 days within the allowed areas. This will be of great help for short-term trips to China within the purposes of tourism, business or visiting family and friends.
China will continue to improve its opening up to higher levels. We welcome more foreign friends to China by offering more convenient visa policies, a better business environment and complete industrial and supply chains, so that the concept of “openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation” will take root, blossom and thrive around the world!
Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo, China-Indonesia relations have maintained the momentum of vigorous growth: China has been Indonesia's top trading partner for 12 consecutive years.
