TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Resisting a Trump world order

Just blaming Trump for the United States' betrayal of itself is too glib an explanation for the transformation that has taken place in the US.

Thomas Bernt Henriksen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Copenhagen
Tue, August 12, 2025 Published on Aug. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-08-11T14:14:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after agreeing on a trade deal on July 27 between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry, south west Scotland, the United Kingdom. United States President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after agreeing on a trade deal on July 27 between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry, south west Scotland, the United Kingdom. (AFP/Brendan Smiallowski)

T

he image of United States President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland was of no mere handshake sealing a trade deal. It was a symbol of the Trump administration’s historic rupture with US history and guiding principles, a rupture with profound consequences for the global economy and international security.

From Europe, it is strange to watch a country which, for 249 years, has loudly proclaimed its reliance on the concept of “we the people”, the opening words of the US Constitution, suddenly abandon faith in its own institutions as the country’s legitimately elected leader rapidly dismantles them.

But just blaming Trump for the US' betrayal of itself is too glib an explanation for the transformation that has taken place in the US. Something deeper and more disturbing is at work.

The US' contribution to the world was, beginning after World War I and with greater success after World War II, to build a world based on its own history. It sought core institutions, rules and norms that would allow the world to order itself in a predictable way.

President Woodrow Wilson’s famous 14 Points, issued in January 1918, the final year of WWI, can be considered the birth certificate for the ideas that shaped the post-WWII era, including point 14: “A general association of nations must be formed under specific covenants for the purpose of affording mutual guarantees of political independence and territorial integrity to great and small states alike.”

Large and small states should respect each other’s political independence and territorial integrity. But today, that fundamental principle no longer seems to be accepted. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine wounded it gravely, but Trump’s public refusal to rule out using force to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal may have delivered the mortal blow. Likewise, Trump’s weaponization of trade tariffs against Brazil as punishment for its prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro betrays Trump’s lack of respect for Brazil’s political independence.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The trade deal between the US and the European Union goes even further. It abandons rules all together.

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Related Articles

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea

Higher US tariffs take effect on dozens of economies

The impact of Trump’s tariffs: Is globalization ending?

World economies reel from Trump's tariffs punch

Trump's self-defeating trade agenda

Related Article

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea

Higher US tariffs take effect on dozens of economies

The impact of Trump’s tariffs: Is globalization ending?

World economies reel from Trump's tariffs punch

Trump's self-defeating trade agenda

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

More in Opinion

 View more
A Taiwan Coast Guard ship (front) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (back) sail on April 1 in waters off the Matsu Islands in Taiwan.
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Travelers stroll through Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 21, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
A teller counts United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta.
Academia

Strengthening sovereignty through local currency resilience

Highlight
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers during a meeting with House Commission X at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 2, 2025.
Politics

Delay triggers fresh demands to scrap history rewrite
The company logo of Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is pictured on a smartphone in Berlin on January 23, 2023.
Editorial

Music should not be free
The total number of royalty distributed this year is about Rp 1.69 billion (US$116,857.58), collected from the use of musical works in karaoke places, restaurants, television, malls, hotels, and other entertainment centers.
Regulations

Businesses urge small-firm, ambience exemptions in royalty charges

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Japan at a nuclear crossroads, 80 years on
Companies

Agrinas CEO quits, blasts govt, Danantara over ‘neglect’
Europe

Talks for landmark plastic pollution treaty grind on
Americas

Trump sends troops to US capital, mulls wider crackdown
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Economy

Trump signs order to extend China tariff truce by 90 days
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Archipelago

East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Resisting a Trump world order

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.