TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Children’s lives not a gamble
US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Foreign Ministry confirms safety of Indonesian activist in Gaza flotilla
BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push
Prabowo under pressure to push police reform

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Children’s lives not a gamble
US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Foreign Ministry confirms safety of Indonesian activist in Gaza flotilla
BI to link QRIS with Alipay, WeChat standards in China push
Prabowo under pressure to push police reform

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

'The soundtrack to my life': Taylor Swift fans flock to new film

The 21-year-old was one of millions of Swifties around the world for whom the release of The Life of a Showgirl -- Swift's 12th studio album -- is a major life event.

AFP
Bethesda, United States
Sat, October 4, 2025 Published on Oct. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-10-04T08:05:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Fans take pictures in the lobby as they attend “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl“ at AMC Montgomery 16 movie theater in Bethesda, Maryland on October 3, 2025. To go alongside the 12-track album -- already the most streamed release of 2025 -- fans in dozens of countries are packing theaters for an accompanying film that is being released for three days only. Fans take pictures in the lobby as they attend “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl“ at AMC Montgomery 16 movie theater in Bethesda, Maryland on October 3, 2025. To go alongside the 12-track album -- already the most streamed release of 2025 -- fans in dozens of countries are packing theaters for an accompanying film that is being released for three days only. (AFP/Alex Wroblewski)

W

ith friendship bracelets on her wrist and feathers in her hair, Temple Daniel says she was never going to miss the film that accompanies Taylor Swift's new album.

"She's just always been the soundtrack to my life, and I'm excited to get this new era with her," Temple told AFP at a cinema near Washington on Friday.

The 21-year-old was one of millions of Swifties around the world for whom the release of The Life of a Showgirl -- Swift's 12th studio album -- is a major life event.

From The Weekender

Retro resurgence: Why Gen Z is falling for digicams and Walkmans

As everything turns AI and algorithmic, my generation is turning to digicams, cassette tapes and Walkmans in search of something real.

Read on The Weekender

To go alongside the 12-track album -- already the most streamed release of 2025 -- fans in dozens of countries are packing theaters for an accompanying film that is being released for three days only.

"Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" offers personal commentary from the singer as well as a first look at the video for the album's opening track, "The Fate of Ophelia." 

But more than anything else, it is a chance to sing and dance with like-minded fans.

Swift has "really turned the solitary Swiftie experience -- in your room with your headphones -- into a big community, and it's really great to be part of," said Temple.

Holly Hebden, who dates her devotion to the megastar to the 2008 release of "Fearless," said she had been to a number of concerts, including during the record-breaking Eras Tour that wrapped last year.

For her, the sense of community among Swifties is incredibly important.

"We've been to Taylor Swift club nights, just trading friendship bracelets, seeing people walk around with cardigans, we've got this sense of kinship with people we haven't even spoken to," she said.

The fan community is not just valuable for those who are part of it, but it's also the point for Swift herself, says Robin Landa, a professor specializing in advertising and branding at Kean University.

"For Taylor Swift, it's about more than selling tickets -- it's about giving her fans a place to gather, celebrate, and experience the music together," she told AFP.

"The exclusivity of a three-day-only run creates genuine urgency and makes participation feel special, almost like attending a live concert event.

"It also allows her to premiere new music videos and share behind-the-scenes commentary, making fans feel like they're getting exclusive insider access."

Monique Thomas O'Brien, 49, had already listened to the artist's new album three times since it was released a few hours earlier.

For the screening, she chose to wear -- in addition to the obligatory friendship bracelets -- a green sequined dress, a tribute to the album's aesthetic and a bit of joy in a country riven by deep political divisions.

"You know, in this day and age in our country, any opportunity to kind of let go of the heaviness for a little while is something I'm going to embrace, and I hope everybody else can too," she said.

That sentiment is shared by 54-year-old Kerry Brookes, who says the film is a chance for "a bit of fun."

"I think everything's so depressing at the moment," she said.

"Put some feathers and some glitter on. I mean, who doesn't want that right now?"

Popular

Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Foreign Ministry confirms safety of Indonesian activist in Gaza flotilla

Foreign Ministry confirms safety of Indonesian activist in Gaza flotilla

Related Articles

Poor-quality nationalistic animation greeted with derision

Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

Raisa's 'ambiVert': An album of love and wisdom

Visinema to produce epic ‘Perang Jawa’, directed by Angga Dwimas Sasongko

Life goes on for Adrian Setiawan, one record at a time

Related Article

Poor-quality nationalistic animation greeted with derision

Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

Raisa's 'ambiVert': An album of love and wisdom

Visinema to produce epic ‘Perang Jawa’, directed by Angga Dwimas Sasongko

Life goes on for Adrian Setiawan, one record at a time

Popular

Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Foreign Ministry confirms safety of Indonesian activist in Gaza flotilla

Foreign Ministry confirms safety of Indonesian activist in Gaza flotilla

More in Culture

 View more
Fans take pictures in the lobby as they attend “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl“ at AMC Montgomery 16 movie theater in Bethesda, Maryland on October 3, 2025. To go alongside the 12-track album -- already the most streamed release of 2025 -- fans in dozens of countries are packing theaters for an accompanying film that is being released for three days only.
Entertainment

'The soundtrack to my life': Taylor Swift fans flock to new film
Producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
People

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison over prostitution conviction
British ethologist and primatologist Jane Goodall poses during a photo session on October 18, 2024 in Paris. British primatologist Jane Goodall, who studied chimpanzees and became a renowned wildlife crusader, has died aged 91, her institute said on October 1, 2025.
People

Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet

Highlight
Stacked up: A teacher prepares to distribute lunch boxes from the free nutritious meal program to elementary school pupils in Ternate, North Maluku, on Sept. 30. President Prabowo Subianto has said the program has reached nearly 30 million beneficiaries, delivering more than 1 billion nutritious meals to children across Indonesia, while also significantly boosting the economy by creating an estimated 1.5 million new jobs by January–February 2026.
Society

Incentives vs. liability: Teachers question free meals role
Resilient pursuit: Activists of the Justice for Victims Solidarity Network partake in the Kamisan (Thursday) rally on Sept. 19, 2024 in front of Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta, to demand the settlement of past human rights violations, including the mass killings following the abortive coup on Sept. 30, 1985 that was blamed on the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).
Editorial

Stepping out of the red shadow
President Prabowo Subianto (left), who also chairs the Gerindra Party, and former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo pose on stage during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo, Jokowi hold two-hour private talks in Jakarta

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI to ink tariff agreement with US this month
Archipelago

Riau Islands resumes grouper exports to Hong Kong, opening market
Society

Large-scale food estate threatens Indonesia’s climate pledge
Sports

World champion Marquez crashes out as Aldeguer wins Indonesia MotoGP
Politics

Prabowo, Jokowi hold two-hour private talks in Jakarta
Politics

Government lifts TikTok suspension after platform fulfills data obligations
Economy

Furniture makers expect decline in orders under new US tariffs
Regulations

Govt hails WTO ruling for Indonesia in steel dispute with EU
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.