TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Towards a post-American South China Sea

Southeast Asian claimants to the South China Sea must prepare for a scenario in which they will be forced to defend their territories and rights against China without the support of the US.

Trystanto Sanjaya (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Rennes, France
Fri, April 11, 2025 Published on Apr. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-04-10T13:37:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Towards a post-American South China Sea A China Coast Guard ship is seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Aug. 26, 2024. (AFP/Jam Sta Rosa)

T

he return of United States President Donald Trump to the Oval Office after his victory in the 2024 US presidential election has sparked a resurgence of aversion to sustained US direct and indirect military involvement abroad, even when aimed at defending US allies or interests.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Ukraine. The US no longer has the appetite to support Ukraine militarily for as long as it takes. Instead, it is willing to use Ukraine’s dependency on the US for military aid to effectively force Ukraine into reaching a deal with Russia as soon as possible, even if it means ceding large swaths of territory.

Even if the upcoming peace is unjust, as long as the fighting stops, Washington seems willing to settle for that.

Worse, another superpower close to home is increasingly showing intransigence. China’s military and pseudo-military actions in the South China Sea, undertaken to enforce its illegal nine-dash line claim against Southeast Asian claimants, continue to threaten the delicate peace in a vital maritime waterway traversed by approximately one-third of global shipping.

Ukraine’s tale should serve as a warning about what could happen in a potential conflict in the South China Sea.

The US is now widely regarded as a key security provider in the South China Sea, and is expected to support the Southeast Asian claimants, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, in their efforts to counter China’s illegal maritime expansionism and ensure that the naval waterway remains open for global shipping.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moreover, US commitments to the Philippines are more specific and wide-ranging given the latter’s status as a US treaty ally, meaning that the US is obliged to defend the Philippines in the event of an attack.

Popular

Two nations, one vision: Indonesia and Turkey's growing partnership

Two nations, one vision: Indonesia and Turkey's growing partnership
Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers

Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers
Stronger together

Stronger together

Related Articles

Govt sees US tariffs as “wake-up call” to boost intra-ASEAN trade

No 'retaliatory measures' against US: ASEAN economic ministers

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

The Myanmar conflict: How US-Russia dynamics could favor China

Related Article

Govt sees US tariffs as “wake-up call” to boost intra-ASEAN trade

No 'retaliatory measures' against US: ASEAN economic ministers

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

Southeast Asia nations, hit particularly hard by US tariffs, prep for talks with Trump

The Myanmar conflict: How US-Russia dynamics could favor China

Popular

Two nations, one vision: Indonesia and Turkey's growing partnership

Two nations, one vision: Indonesia and Turkey's growing partnership
Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers

Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers
Stronger together

Stronger together

More in Opinion

 View more
Illustration of Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).
Academia

Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia-EU trade agreement: The right time for strengthening ties is now
A China Coast Guard ship is seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Aug. 26, 2024.
Academia

Towards a post-American South China Sea

Highlight
Maersk and other shipping containers sit on a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2022 in San Pedro, California, United States. Danish container shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk earned a net profit of $18 billion in 2021, their highest ever, amid the pandemic-driven supply chain crunch. The company hauls 17 percent of the planet’s shipping containers aboard its vessels.
Economy

US tariffs a serious threat to RI GDP growth, Sri Mulyani warns
Philippine drug convict and former death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso hugs her parents at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
Editorial

Reversing the killing trend
Palestinian children carry pots of soup near a food distribution point in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip on August 21, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia’s Palestinian evacuation plan not a support for relocation: Sugiono

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Australia wants AUKUS submarines for deterrence, says PM Albanese
Economy

Govt sees US tariffs as 'wake-up call' to boost intra-ASEAN trade

Academia

Who benefits from revision of criminal procedure code law?

Regulations

Mining firms urge govt to delay royalty hike amid US tariff pressure
Entertainment

Britpop band Pulp announce first album in 24 years
Academia

Indonesia-EU trade agreement: The right time for strengthening ties is now
Asia & Pacific

Xi to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia next week
Politics

‘Tempo’ suffers cyberattack following online gambling reports
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Towards a post-American South China Sea

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.