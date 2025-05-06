TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Health concerns spark strong opposition to reopening of Rorotan RDF plant 

A local group representing thousands of residents has put up stiff opposition against the plan to reopen the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, in the next few months given its apparent impact on residents’ health.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 6, 2025

A security guard stands guard in front of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on March 25. The Jakarta Environmental Agency suspended the plant's operations to allow for the installation of more facilities, such as deodorizers and air quality monitoring stations, to prevent the site from emitting thick and pungent smoke in the future. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

A

local group representing thousands of residents has put up a stiff opposition against the plan to reopen the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorota, North Jakarta, in the next few months given its apparent impact on residents’ health.

The group, dubbed as the Local Forum for Health Awareness, was initiated after people living as far as five kilometers away from the plant complained about foul-smelling smoke that rose from the Rorotan RDF plant during a test run in February, reportedly causing dozens of children to suffer from upper respiratory infections and eye infections.

“Our stance is clear, we oppose the RDF plant because even after those trials, there is no guarantee from the government that similar incidents won’t happen again,” Wahyu Andre Maryono, the group’s coordinator, told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

Wahyu claims that the group is currently representing around 75,000 residents living near the plant, including people from Kota Harapan Indah housing complex and Pusaka Rakyat village in Bekasi, West Java, as well as the Jakarta Garden City (JGC) residential complex in East Jakarta.

The 7.8-hectare Rorotan RDF plant is just a short walk from the 370-ha JGC built by property developer PT Modernland Realty. The complex includes the AEON Mall shopping center operated by a subsidiary of Japan’s largest retailer Aeon Co.

Wahyu, who lives in the complex, said that prior to the RDF’s development, there was no discussion about the required environmental assessments (Amdal) document.

Read also: Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns

A worker replaces a strap on a bag for haj pilgrims on Tuesday at the Donohudan haj dormitory in Boyolali, Central Java.
Archipelago

Central Java haj pilgrim dies upon landing in Saudi Arabia
A security guard stands guard in front of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on March 25. The Jakarta Environmental Agency suspended the plant's operations to allow for the installation of more facilities, such as deodorizers and air quality monitoring stations, to prevent the site from emitting thick and pungent smoke in the future.
Jakarta

Health concerns spark strong opposition to reopening of Rorotan RDF plant

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi speaks at a press conference in Jakarta on February 24, after the launch of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara.
Politics

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

A man and boy walk across a small bridge made by the community who lives along the river banks in Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2019.
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Royal soldiers walk in front of the Kamandungan gate of the Surakarta Palace during a royal ceremony, recently.
Editorial

Monarchs within the Republic
Students stand at the ready in a military barrack while undergoing an intensive character and discipline training at a military education center in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Archipelago

Critics slam militaristic character training for ‘delinquents’ in West Java

Archipelago

Central Java haj pilgrim dies upon landing in Saudi Arabia
Europe

Cardinals to move into Vatican on eve of conclave
Markets

Govt rice reserve hits new record high of 3.5m tonnes: Ministry
Europe

Merz fails to be elected chancellor in shock first-round vote
Companies

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Jakarta

Health concerns spark strong opposition to reopening of Rorotan RDF plant

Markets

Indonesia looking to convert more debt to rupiah
Europe

Conservative leader Merz set to become Germany's chancellor
