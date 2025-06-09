TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Raja Ampat’s nickel paradox: When green ambitions threaten blue paradise

Who benefits from mining in Raja Ampat? The communities who have fished these waters for centuries, or the elites and investors far removed from the consequences of ecological collapse?

Surya Gentha Akmal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 9, 2025 Published on Jun. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-06-08T15:50:15+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Raja Ampat’s nickel paradox: When green ambitions threaten blue paradise Irrecoverable: Deforestation is seen from above on Dec. 21, 2024, at an area on Kawei Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province. (AFP/Handout)

R

aja Ampat is not just a geographic location. It is one of Earth's last marine Edens. Home to over 1,500 species of fish, three-quarters of all known coral species and unique migratory routes of manta rays and whale sharks. But beneath its shimmering waters, a new threat is rising from the land: The aggressive expansion of nickel mining. 

Ironically, this expansion is justified in the name of the green transition. But when a transition toward sustainability undermines one of the planet’s most fragile ecosystems, it becomes not a solution but a contradiction.

Nickel is indispensable for lithium-ion batteries and the global shift toward decarbonization. Indonesia, home to the world’s largest nickel reserves, is racing to become a critical player in this supply chain. Yet this ambition has come at a grave cost to ecological integrity. 

Between 2020 and 2024, satellite and field investigations show that nearly 500 hectares of forest and coastal areas across Kawe, Gag and surrounding islands have been cleared for mining operations, often without meaningful consultation with local communities and in violation of spatial planning laws. 

Several mining companies, PT Gag Nikel and PT Anugerah Surya Pratama among them are under investigation for environmental permit breaches, encroachment on protected zones and improper waste handling.

The stakes are colossal. Sediment runoff from mining has already clouded coral reefs, disrupting symbiotic ecosystems that have evolved over millennia. UNESCO-designated biodiversity zones are at risk of irreversible damage. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

More worryingly, these operations are occurring in direct contravention of a 2023 ruling by the  Constitutional Court, which reaffirmed the principle that small islands defined as less than 2,000 square kilometers, must be protected from extractive activities that could jeopardize their ecological and social resilience.

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Related Articles

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people

Eramet, Danantara agree to explore nickel supply chain projects

The hard road to effective conflict resolution in Papua

Related Article

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Will Trump's tariffs destroy global value chains?

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people

Eramet, Danantara agree to explore nickel supply chain projects

The hard road to effective conflict resolution in Papua

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

More in Opinion

 View more
Divers explore a coral reef on Sept. 7, 2023, in the Tomia Sea in Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi.
Academia

The ocean is not just a carbon sink
(Left-right) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Affairs Sayyid Asaad Tariq Taimur Al Said, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, China's Premier Li Qiang, Brunei Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Sugiono, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo at the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - China Summit after the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27.
Academia

ASEAN's choice: A principled future or a path to irrelevance?
A fisherman unloads a crate from a small boat at the Muara Angke fishing port in North Jakarta on Nov. 21, 2024.
Academia

UN ocean summit: Indonesia can lead in turning global climate tide

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.
Politics

Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment
United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting at the Business Roundtable headquarters on March 11, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the group of CEO’s as his recent tariff implementations have sparked uncertainty that have helped fuel a market sell-off.
Editorial

Economic gunboat diplomacy
The Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta is shrouded by haze from pollution on June 15, 2024.
Jakarta

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

The Latest

 View more
Americas

China tells citizens in Los Angeles to boost personal security

Archipelago

Calls grow for nickel mining in Raja Ampat to end permanently
Americas

Canadian PM Carney invites Prabowo to G7 summit
Regulations

Don't let deep sea become 'wild west', UN chief tells world leaders
Markets

CPO export levy hike may jeopardize subsidized cooking oil supply
Society

RI children get access to new therapy for neurofibromatosis type 1
Economy

Cement industry takes hit from slowdown in construction, govt spending
Asia & Pacific

Japan confirms China's aircraft carrier sailed east of Iwo Jima for first time
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Raja Ampat’s nickel paradox: When green ambitions threaten blue paradise

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.