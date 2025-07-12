TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026
BRICS is sliding toward irrelevance; the Rio summit made that clear
Search underway in Bali waters for missing Saudi tourist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026
BRICS is sliding toward irrelevance; the Rio summit made that clear
Search underway in Bali waters for missing Saudi tourist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The missing people in Indonesia's energy road map

The road map does not have at its center the very people who stand to win or lose the most.

IGG Maha Adi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, July 12, 2025 Published on Jul. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-07-10T15:45:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A transport road of a nickel mining site, constructed after forests were cleared is seen on April 14, next to a river residents say has been contaminated by mining operations in Central Halmahera, North Maluku. A transport road of a nickel mining site, constructed after forests were cleared is seen on April 14, next to a river residents say has been contaminated by mining operations in Central Halmahera, North Maluku. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

ndonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Regulation No.10/2025, which lays out a road map for the energy transition of the electricity system, should have been a milestone moment: a blueprint to drive the country once and for all from coal into a renewables-based future. 

On paper, it commits to cutting emissions, closing coal-fired power plants early and constructing transmission supergrids to transmit new clean power to expanding cities.

But reading between the lines, it becomes clear that this road map is not a reflection of a democratic plan but of a technical report governed by grand schemes, existing utilities and commercial agendas. 

Perhaps most obviously, it does not have at its center the very people who sit next to coal-fired power plants and mines, workers whose economic interests are bound up with fossil fuel corporations and communities around Indonesia who stand to win or lose the most.

This missing social justice lens is not merely a moral failure, it threatens to seize a historic moment of decision and turn it into yet another top-down, centralized policy making the same old familiar mistakes.

The policy is clothed in "just energy transition." But in reality, it is based on justice as a tickbox rather than a principle shaping every step of decision-making.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Communities near coal power plants and mines are still among Indonesia's most impacted by pollution and land conflict. But there is no requirement in the roadmap for consultation of these communities prior to decision-making on early plant closure or new transmission corridors. 

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

Related Articles

The missing people in Indonesia's energy road map

BRICS is sliding toward irrelevance; the Rio summit made that clear

Eastern Indonesia is not poor, we just misunderstand it

Iran supends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

How peace underpins forests, food, health and SDGs

Related Article

The missing people in Indonesia's energy road map

BRICS is sliding toward irrelevance; the Rio summit made that clear

Eastern Indonesia is not poor, we just misunderstand it

Iran supends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

How peace underpins forests, food, health and SDGs

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

More in Opinion

 View more
Off-season downpour: A woman (left) attempts to drain water from inside her home on Monday as floods hit her neighborhood following heavy rainfall in Jakarta.
Academia

Investing in nature for the economy and humanity amid climate chaos
Then defense minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Aug. 21, 2024, during their meeting in Port Moresby.
Academia

PNG’s ASEAN bid: Rhetoric versus reality
Looking deeper: A sign showing the National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN) logo is seen on Dec. 17, 2023.
Academia

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

Highlight
A fuel terminal owned by state energy firm Pertamina in Ternate, North Maluku is seen in this aerial photo taken on July 11, 2025.
Politics

Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named suspect in Pertamina corruption case
Residents walk through floodwater in South Tangerang, Banten on July 8, 2025. Heavy rainfalls on Monday triggered flooding in several parts of Jakarta and its surrounding areas, including South Tangerang.
Editorial

Rainy days in July

Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks to Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as they attend the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' meeting during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

RI urges ASEAN to uphold fair norms amid global trade tensions

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Police probe death of diplomat in Central Jakarta
Archipelago

Bali villages to get grants of up to Rp 1 billion to effectively manage waste
Asia & Pacific

US, China have 'positive' meeting at ASEAN foreign minister talks
Americas

UN says US sanctions on expert sets 'dangerous precedent', must be reversed
Food

‘Beyond the Plate Vol. 2’: Borderless culinary creativity
Archipelago

IKN Authority downplays report of rampant prostitution in new capital
Opinion

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness
Asia & Pacific

RI urges ASEAN to uphold fair norms amid global trade tensions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The missing people in Indonesia's energy road map

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.