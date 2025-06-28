How peace underpins forests, food, health and SDGs

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In conflict-affected or neglected regions, health systems are underfunded, surveillance is inadequate, and public outreach is minimal.
he world is facing unprecedented environmental challenges, ranging from escalating global temperatures and forest fires to crop failures, infectious diseases and water scarcity. Amid this climate crisis, peace remains an underappreciated, yet crucial, enabler for progress.
Peace is not just the absence of conflict; it embodies trust, effective governance and strong cooperation. It is also a fundamental requirement for achieving both climate goals and the broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Without peace, we cannot protect forests (SDG 15), ensure food and water security (SDGs 2 and 6), deliver health services (SDG 3), or undertake climate action (SDG 13). In fact, SDG 16, focusing on peace, justice and strong institutions, is the silent force underpinning all others.
For Indonesia and much of the Global South, securing peace is paramount for survival and prosperity in a warming world.
Recurring forest fires vividly illustrate the consequences of governance failures. While agricultural land clearing often ignites these fires, their intensity and scale are exacerbated by unresolved land conflicts, weak enforcement and fragile institutions.
Where land rights are disputed, frequently between indigenous communities, local elites and corporations, fires spread unchecked. During the haze season, emissions surge, schools close and cross-border tensions rise, impacting neighboring countries. This undermines SDG 13 (climate action) and SDG 15 (life on land), while also eroding public trust in institutions, a core element of SDG 16.
The link between conflict and food insecurity is well-established. Over 60 percent of individuals suffering acute food insecurity globally reside in conflict-affected areas. Climate shocks, such as prolonged droughts or floods, only deepen these vulnerabilities.
