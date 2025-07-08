Middle East conflict and unfinished business in interfaith dialogues

A woman carries a toddler on April 6, 2024, as she walks past an anti-hoax and anti-hate mural on a street in Hepi kampung of Joho subdistrict in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

Despite the aberrance of hate and intolerance, which only seem to be growing, as global citizens we must continue to maintain as well as build efforts at dialogue as a bridge to understanding.

P resident Donald Trump coined the phrase ‟12 days war″ for the recent armed confrontation between Israel against Iran, with the support of the United States. During those dozen days, a nervous international community grappled with the question of whether the conflict would drag the rest of the world into a greater war: World War III.

Political analysts ventured into the likely scenarios of a strategic alliance should such a global war break out, for example whether the dividing line would be between NATO Plus allies such as the Quad (United States, Australia, India and Japan) vis-à-vis Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

On a different spectrum, social media users spewed different alliance scenarios mostly connected to the doomsday narrative with the Middle East at the epicenter, referring to a prophecy that the end of days is near and thus a global conflict involving followers of major religions, i.e. the Judeo-Christian tradition against Islam, was in the offing.

The Middle East alone is already like a powder keg. Multilayered conflicts as well as potential ones have lingered through time, be they intrastate, interstate or those stemming from the hegemonic interest of major powers for influence in the region, as well as a stake in the abundant natural resources that the region has to offer.

The unsettled issue of Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories has further compounded the situation and in fact, it is the root cause of the deep-seated problem in the Middle East.

Most recently, the specter of an obliterated Gaza, along with atrocities committed by the Israeli regime of Benjamin Netanyahu and the daily dehumanization of Palestinians in the occupied territories, has led to stream of global condemnation.

They have also prompted growing animosity, particularly between followers of Judaism and Islam, although it would be more fitting to call this extremely concerning development as an acrimonious relationship between Muslims and the champion of Zionism ideology.