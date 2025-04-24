TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Transjabodetabek's Blok M-Alam Sutera route commences operation

The Jakarta administration, in collaboration with its Banten counterpart, has officially launched a new Transjabodetabek bus route connecting South Jakarta’s business and shopping hub, Blok M, with the Alam Sutera township in Tangerang to boost usage of public transportation across the Greater Jakarta area.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, April 24, 2025

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second right) and his deputy Rano Karno (second left), along with Banten Governor Andra Soni (right), test the new Transjabodetabek route connecting Blok M in South Jakarta and Alam Sutera in Tangerang, on April 24. (Berita Jakarta/Reza Pratama Putra)

T

he Jakarta administration, in collaboration with its Banten counterpart, has officially launched a new Transjabodetabek bus route connecting South Jakarta’s business and shopping hub, Blok M, with the Alam Sutera township in Tangerang to boost greater usage of public transportation across the Greater Jakarta area.

The ceremony, attended by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung and his deputy Rano Karno, along with Banten Governor Andra Soni, took place on Thursday to coincide with National Transportation Day.

Pramono stated that a number of additional routes connecting the capital with neighboring cities of Bekasi, Depok and Bogor would be launched soon, citing strong demand for public transportation in those areas.

“I have instructed the Jakarta Transportation Agency and [city-owned bus operator] Transjakarta to make preparations for the Transjabodetabek routes,” he said at the Blok M bus terminal, adding that the city administration would prioritize improving connectivity to “areas considered secluded.”

At least 24 buses will operate daily along the 60-kilometer corridor connecting Blok M and Alam Sutera, serving 26 designated stops with a consistent 20-minute service interval. The fare is set at Rp 3,500 (US$0.2) per person.

Banten Governor Andra, who tested the new route on Thursday morning, said the trip took approximately 90 minutes during peak hours, with traffic congestion observed in several areas. He pledged to work closely with the Jakarta administration to address the issue.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second right) and his deputy Rano Karno (second left), along with Banten Governor Andra Soni (right), test the new Transjabodetabek route connecting Blok M in South Jakarta and Alam Sutera in Tangerang, on April 24.
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.