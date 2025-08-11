Peru and Indonesia: 50 years of cooperation and friendship

Peru's President Dina Boluarte (right) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 16, 2024, upon his arrival at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) at the Convention Centre in Lima. (AFP/Luis Acosta)

O n Aug. 12, Peru and Indonesia will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with a solid development of bilateral ties. Today, Aug.11, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte makes a state visit to Indonesia. President Prabowo Subianto went to Peru last year, for the APEC Peru 2024 Leaders Summit. The two visits attest to the great importance of this increasingly deep partnership.

Peru and Indonesia share common interests to promote a more just and inclusive global order, highlighting the importance of multilateralism, sustainable development and inclusive economic growth. We are convinced that working together across borders, including through the United Nations, APEC and other international organizations, is the best path to tackle global challenges.

Peru is a democracy that contributes to building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world for everybody, with a firm conviction that dialogue and cooperation are the only credible and effective means to achieve lasting peace and prosperity. In the spirit of the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Declaration, Peru shares with Indonesia a reaffirmation of the principles of solidarity, sovereign equality, mutual respect and peaceful cooperation as a guide for our multilateral participation.

Peru has just concluded negotiations with Indonesia for a trade agreement that will further expand our economic ties and establish a structured, forward-looking and mutually beneficial framework for cooperation, the Peru-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will drive economic growth, job creation and innovation.

We have confidence in greater cooperation between Peru and Indonesia in the agricultural sector, particularly in food crops and industrial crops sectors, that will significantly contribute to food and nutrition security, as well as sustainable agricultural development. For that purpose, last May agriculture sector authorities held the first meeting of the Peru-Indonesia Agricultural Working Group which concluded with an agreement to strengthen dialogue in these areas with the goal of promoting open, transparent and non-discriminatory trade in agricultural products.

Peru is recognized for its significant biological megadiversity, ranking among the seven countries with the greatest biodiversity in the world, allowing us to become one of the world's ten largest agricultural exporters. In the context of ensuring food and nutritional security, the phytosanitary authorities concluded negotiations on a Protocol that will allow us to export blueberries to the Indonesian market very soon.

Similarly, with the aim of strengthening mutual understanding on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures and ensuring the safe, science-based and sustainable flow of agricultural products, the Indonesia Quarantine Authority (IQA) and Peruvian Quarantine Authority (SENASA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation that will guide their future joint work.