Jakarta Post
PDI-P's Hasto skips another KPK summons, files new pretrial motions

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 17, 2025

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.

ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto did not appear on Monday for a summons for questioning in relation to a bribery case, after the party filed a new set of pretrial motions against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for naming him a suspect two months ago.

Hasto was named a suspect in late December for allegedly helping fellow politician Harun Masiku in 2019 bribe then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives. KPK investigators have also charged Hasto with obstruction of justice for allegedly helping Harun elude authorities since 2020, when he was named a suspect in the bribery case.

Hasto challenged the KPK for naming him a suspect without following the proper procedures and asked the South Jakarta District Court to invalidate his status as a suspect last month, but the court last week dismissed his pretrial motion for lack of evidence and vague arguments.

This means Hasto remains a suspect, and the KPK is pressing ahead with its investigation. It summoned him for him for his second round of questioning since he was named a suspect.

But representatives from his legal team filed a letter with investigators earlier in the morning asking for the questioning to be rescheduled because Hasto was again challenging the KPK in court.

PDI-P executive in charge of legal affairs Ronny Talapessy told The Jakarta Post on Monday that the party had requested that the KPK postpone his interrogation until the court decided on the two new pretrial motions, one on the KPK investigation into obstruction of justice and the other for the bribery investigation.

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
PDI-P’s Hasto skips another KPK summons, files new pretrial motions
President Prabowo Subianto, who is also the chairman of the Gerindra Party, delivers a speech at the celebration of the 17th anniversary of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Prabowo’s permanent coalition proposal draws mixed responses
An aerial photograph of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, West Jakarta.
Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns

President Prabowo Subianto (right), in his capacity as chairman of Gerindra Party, delivers his speech during the 17th anniversary of the party at Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025.
Prabowo to fund $20 billion Danantara with budget cuts, SOE dividends
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Questioning budget cuts
A man walks past an apartment entrance, where according to local media reports US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conducted an immigration raid in the Highbridge area of the Bronx borough of New York City on January 28, 2025.
Thousands of Indonesians in US marked for deportation

The Jakarta Post
