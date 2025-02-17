PDI-P’s Hasto skips another KPK summons, files new pretrial motions

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

I ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto did not appear on Monday for a summons for questioning in relation to a bribery case, after the party filed a new set of pretrial motions against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for naming him a suspect two months ago.

Hasto was named a suspect in late December for allegedly helping fellow politician Harun Masiku in 2019 bribe then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives. KPK investigators have also charged Hasto with obstruction of justice for allegedly helping Harun elude authorities since 2020, when he was named a suspect in the bribery case.

Hasto challenged the KPK for naming him a suspect without following the proper procedures and asked the South Jakarta District Court to invalidate his status as a suspect last month, but the court last week dismissed his pretrial motion for lack of evidence and vague arguments.

This means Hasto remains a suspect, and the KPK is pressing ahead with its investigation. It summoned him for him for his second round of questioning since he was named a suspect.

Read also: Hasto remains graft suspect after court dismisses pretrial motion

But representatives from his legal team filed a letter with investigators earlier in the morning asking for the questioning to be rescheduled because Hasto was again challenging the KPK in court.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

PDI-P executive in charge of legal affairs Ronny Talapessy told The Jakarta Post on Monday that the party had requested that the KPK postpone his interrogation until the court decided on the two new pretrial motions, one on the KPK investigation into obstruction of justice and the other for the bribery investigation.