Hasto remains graft suspect after court dismisses pretrial motion

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto waves to reporters before an interrogation session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2025. The antigraft body has named Hasto a bribery suspect in a case pertaining to a transfer of a House of Representatives seat. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T he South Jakarta District Court has dismissed the pretrial motion filed by Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who claimed the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named him a suspect in both bribery and obstruction of justice cases without due process.

In December of last year, Hasto was named a graft suspect for allegedly helping former party member Harun Masiku bribe Wahyu Setiawan, then commissioner of the General Elections Commission (KPU), for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives in 2019. The antigraft agency also charged him with obstruction of justice for having helped Harun elude KPK investigators since 2020, when Harun was named a key suspect in the case.

In a hearing on Thursday afternoon, Justice Djuyamto found that the evidence Hasto presented did meet the formal requirements of admissibility.

“The motion is [also] vague and unclear,” Djuyamto said, adding that Hasto should have filed two separate motions instead, one for the KPK investigation into the obstruction of justice and another for bribery.

He dismissed the motion, which means that KPK can resume its investigation into Hasto, who did not attend the pretrial hearing.

The court received Hasto’s pretrial motion on Jan. 10, and the hearing was conducted for a week from Feb. 5 before the ruling was read out on Thursday.

