TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect

The KPK has opened an investigation into the PDI-P secretary-general in connection with Harun Masiku's bribery case, as indicated by a copy of the warrant leaked to the media on Tuesday.

Yerica Lai and Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 25, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), delivers a speech on June 14, 2024, during a leadership training session for newly elected lawmakers at the party’s headquarter in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), as a suspect in a graft case related to fugitive Harun Masiku, a former member of the nationalist party.

News broke on Tuesday morning that the KPK had issued a Sprindik (warrant for investigation) into Hasto for his alleged role in bribing a member of the General Elections Commission (KPU) to help Harun secure a seat in the House of Representatives through a replacement mechanism.

The warrant, leaked to journalists, was dated Dec. 23, 2024, the first workday after the KPK held a meeting on Friday to discuss the case. 

Addressing a press conference about the leaked Sprindik on Tuesday afternoon, KPK chair Setyo Budiyanto said the antigraft body had enough evidence to open an investigation into Hasto for his alleged role in bribery, alongside Harun and PDI-P member Donny Tri Istiqomah.

"Investigators found evidence of the involvement of PDI-P secretary-general [Hasto],” Setyo told reporters.

Hasto was also suspected of obstructing justice for allowing an employee to call Harun and instruct him to dump his phone in water and flee, said Setyo.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Popular

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

Related Articles

Opposition, ruling coalition trade blame over 12% VAT hike

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Police widen online gambling probe to senior communications ministry official

Analysis: Gibran still trying to find his place in Prabowo administration

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Related Article

Opposition, ruling coalition trade blame over 12% VAT hike

Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Police widen online gambling probe to senior communications ministry official

Analysis: Gibran still trying to find his place in Prabowo administration

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Popular

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns

Closure of National Gallery exhibition sparks censorship concerns
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love

More in Indonesia

 View more
Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), delivers a speech on June 14, 2024, during a leadership training session for newly elected lawmakers at the party’s headquarter in Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta.
Politics

KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect
Scenic views: A passenger walks beside a panoramic train car at Gambir Station in Central Jakarta in this undated photo. State-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) offers panoramic train cars traveling to several cities, operated by its subsidiary PT KA Pariwisata under the brand name KAI Wisata.
Archipelago

PT KAI offers panoramic travels from Surabaya to Banyuwangi
Hello holidays: A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11.
Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays

Highlight
A student drinks milk that was distributed as part of a free school lunch trial on Aug. 5 at an elementary school in Tangerang, Banten.
Economy

Milk for some, substitutes for others in free meals program: Official
A man decorates a Christmas tree with flip-flops at the Santa Perawan Maria Bunda Christ Catholic Church ahead of the Christmas festival celebrations in Central Java's Klaten on Dec. 20, 2024.
Editorial

Christmas good news
A number of vehicles involved in consecutive collisions at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road were evacuated at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office, Purwakarta Regency, West Java, on Monday, November 11, 2024. Police officers recorded as many as 17 vehicles involved in consecutive accidents at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road which caused one person to die, four serious injuries and 23 people were slightly injured.
Society

Deaths continue amid poor road, trucking safety

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect
Middle East and Africa

Gaza Christians pray for end of 'death and destruction'
Europe

Pope Francis appeals for courage to better the world on Christmas Eve
Middle East and Africa

Palestinians say ongoing Israeli raid kills 8 in West Bank
Regulations

Opposition, ruling coalition trade blame over 12% VAT hike
Asia & Pacific

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda
Americas

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway
Economy

Milk for some, substitutes for others in free meals program: Official

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!