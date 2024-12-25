KPK names PDI-P’s Hasto graft suspect

The KPK has opened an investigation into the PDI-P secretary-general in connection with Harun Masiku's bribery case, as indicated by a copy of the warrant leaked to the media on Tuesday.
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary-general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), as a suspect in a graft case related to fugitive Harun Masiku, a former member of the nationalist party.
News broke on Tuesday morning that the KPK had issued a Sprindik (warrant for investigation) into Hasto for his alleged role in bribing a member of the General Elections Commission (KPU) to help Harun secure a seat in the House of Representatives through a replacement mechanism.
The warrant, leaked to journalists, was dated Dec. 23, 2024, the first workday after the KPK held a meeting on Friday to discuss the case.
Addressing a press conference about the leaked Sprindik on Tuesday afternoon, KPK chair Setyo Budiyanto said the antigraft body had enough evidence to open an investigation into Hasto for his alleged role in bribery, alongside Harun and PDI-P member Donny Tri Istiqomah.
"Investigators found evidence of the involvement of PDI-P secretary-general [Hasto],” Setyo told reporters.
Hasto was also suspected of obstructing justice for allowing an employee to call Harun and instruct him to dump his phone in water and flee, said Setyo.
Read also: Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!