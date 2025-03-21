Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

Protestors demonstrate in front of the South Jakarta District Court on Dec. 19, 2023. They demanded the rejection of a pretrial motion filed by suspended Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Firli Bahuri against the Jakarta Police's naming of him as a suspect in an extortion case against former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo. (Antara/Muhammad Ramdan)

T he Jakarta Police have asserted that investigators are still working on their case against former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chair Firli Bahuri, after he withdrew a third pretrial motion challenging his naming as a suspect for allegedly extorting a former minister.

Jakarta Police special crimes director Sr. Comr. Ade Safri Simanjuntak said his team was still working to complete the case dossier against Firli before handing it over to prosecutors for indictment.

“We’re still in the process of completing the case files. We are also investigating other cases related to the bribery one,” Ade said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

The police had handed the case over to prosecutors before, but it was returned in late 2023 because of insufficient evidence.

Responding to the latest pretrial motion filed by the former antigraft body chair, Ade said it was a suspect’s legal right to file any motion he or she wished.

“I assert that no matter how many times the suspect files a pretrial motion, it will not affect the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Firli, a retired police general, filed a third pretrial motion with the South Jakarta District Court on March 12, challenging the Jakarta Police’s decision to name him a suspect for allegedly extorting and receiving gratuities from former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who was investigated by the KPK in a bribery case related to his work at the ministry.