TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 21, 2025 Published on Mar. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-03-20T17:54:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion Protestors demonstrate in front of the South Jakarta District Court on Dec. 19, 2023. They demanded the rejection of a pretrial motion filed by suspended Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Firli Bahuri against the Jakarta Police's naming of him as a suspect in an extortion case against former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo. (Antara/Muhammad Ramdan)

T

he Jakarta Police have asserted that investigators are still working on their case against former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chair Firli Bahuri, after he withdrew a third pretrial motion challenging his naming as a suspect for allegedly extorting a former minister.

Jakarta Police special crimes director Sr. Comr. Ade Safri Simanjuntak said his team was still working to complete the case dossier against Firli before handing it over to prosecutors for indictment.

“We’re still in the process of completing the case files. We are also investigating other cases related to the bribery one,” Ade said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

The police had handed the case over to prosecutors before, but it was returned in late 2023 because of insufficient evidence.

Responding to the latest pretrial motion filed by the former antigraft body chair, Ade said it was a suspect’s legal right to file any motion he or she wished.

“I assert that no matter how many times the suspect files a pretrial motion, it will not affect the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Firli, a retired police general, filed a third pretrial motion with the South Jakarta District Court on March 12, challenging the Jakarta Police’s decision to name him a suspect for allegedly extorting and receiving gratuities from former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who was investigated by the KPK in a bribery case related to his work at the ministry.

Popular

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain
Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism

Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism
House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

Related Articles

Lawmaker demands probe into suicide allegedly triggered by police extortion

Police vow to address rampant extortion of businesses ahead of Idul Fitri 

Hasto remains graft suspect after court dismisses pretrial motion

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

Police unveil new antigraft corps

Related Article

Lawmaker demands probe into suicide allegedly triggered by police extortion

Police vow to address rampant extortion of businesses ahead of Idul Fitri 

Hasto remains graft suspect after court dismisses pretrial motion

PDI-P to mount defense against graft case

Police unveil new antigraft corps

Popular

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain

Multi-stakeholder cooperation key to improve sustainable textile supply chain
Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism

Susi Pudjiastuti and tiket.com encourage revival of Indonesian tourism
House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

House passes contentious TNI Law amendments

More in Indonesia

 View more
Members of the Indonesian Television Journalists Association (IJTI), their faces covered with black boxes that read “a free press is a constitutional mandate” and their wrists linked with a chain, demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar Legislative Council in the East Java mayoralty.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
President Prabowo Subianto gestures on March 13, 2025, during the launch of a new direct transfer system for teacher allowances at the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry in Senayan, Jakarta.
Politics

"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics
The Wulung tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made by state-owned aerospace firm PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) performs a demo flight at Suparlan Airport in Batujajar, West Bandung regency, West Java, on March 14, 2025.
Archipelago

PTDI performs UAV Wulung demo flight for prospective customers

Highlight
Protesters burn tires during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. The House of Representatives pass the TNI Law revision at a plenary session on March 20 despite opposition and concerns from the public that the new law would expand the military's role in the country's civilian affairs.
Politics

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Editorial

The military strikes back
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Economy

Unions decry manufacturing layoffs

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Free meals program gets Rp 171t budget this year: Sri Mulyani
Americas

Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department
Regulations

Prabowo wants all citizens to have bank accounts: Luhut
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Sports

Kluivert vows response after nightmare start to Indonesia reign
Politics

"Let the dogs bark": President shrugs off policy critics
Regulations

Prabowo, Luhut vow to simplify bureaucracy
Markets

Indonesian, other Asian stocks slide as growth, tariff worries weigh
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police say extortion case still on as ex-KPK chief Firli withdraws third pretrial motion

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.