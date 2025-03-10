KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is taking Hasto Kristiyanto to court for bribery and obstruction of justice this week, potentially derailing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician’s attempt to avoid investigation through pretrial motions.
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to prosecute Hasto Kristiyanto for bribery and obstruction of justice this week, potentially derailing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician’s attempt to render the investigation void through pretrial motions.
KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that its prosecutors submitted the case dossier to the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday of last week, just one day after KPK investigators completed their probe into Hasto, the PDI-P secretary-general.
“The KPK handed over the case dossier to the court after the investigation process was completed. There was not any political motive [behind the timing],” Tessa said.
The KPK has been moving fast in its investigation into Hasto and detained him on Feb. 20, some two months after naming him a suspect in December of last year for allegedly helping fellow politician Harun Masiku bribe a then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner in 2019 for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives and for helping Harun elude authorities since 2020.
With Hasto’s case dossier now already with the Jakarta Corruption Court, the court database shows that his first trial is scheduled for March 14.
PDI-P executive in charge of legal affairs, Ronny Talapessy, who is also a member of Hasto’s legal team, said that he and other lawyers are ready to face the trial.
“We are ready to disprove the corruption accusations levelled against Hasto,” Ronny said on Sunday. “We think that [the accusations] have been fabricated and are politically charged.”
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.