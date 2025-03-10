KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

Now facing trial: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2019. (Antara/Fauzan)

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is taking Hasto Kristiyanto to court for bribery and obstruction of justice this week, potentially derailing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician’s attempt to avoid investigation through pretrial motions.

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that its prosecutors submitted the case dossier to the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday of last week, just one day after KPK investigators completed their probe into Hasto, the PDI-P secretary-general.

“The KPK handed over the case dossier to the court after the investigation process was completed. There was not any political motive [behind the timing],” Tessa said.

The KPK has been moving fast in its investigation into Hasto and detained him on Feb. 20, some two months after naming him a suspect in December of last year for allegedly helping fellow politician Harun Masiku bribe a then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner in 2019 for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives and for helping Harun elude authorities since 2020.

With Hasto’s case dossier now already with the Jakarta Corruption Court, the court database shows that his first trial is scheduled for March 14.

PDI-P executive in charge of legal affairs, Ronny Talapessy, who is also a member of Hasto’s legal team, said that he and other lawyers are ready to face the trial.

“We are ready to disprove the corruption accusations levelled against Hasto,” Ronny said on Sunday. “We think that [the accusations] have been fabricated and are politically charged.”