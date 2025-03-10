TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is taking Hasto Kristiyanto to court for bribery and obstruction of justice this week, potentially derailing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician’s attempt to avoid investigation through pretrial motions.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 10, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week Now facing trial: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2019. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to prosecute Hasto Kristiyanto for bribery and obstruction of justice this week, potentially derailing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician’s attempt to render the investigation void through pretrial motions.

KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that its prosecutors submitted the case dossier to the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday of last week, just one day after KPK investigators completed their probe into Hasto, the PDI-P secretary-general.

“The KPK handed over the case dossier to the court after the investigation process was completed. There was not any political motive [behind the timing],” Tessa said.

The KPK has been moving fast in its investigation into Hasto and detained him on Feb. 20, some two months after naming him a suspect in December of last year for allegedly helping fellow politician Harun Masiku bribe a then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner in 2019 for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives and for helping Harun elude authorities since 2020.

With Hasto’s case dossier now already with the Jakarta Corruption Court, the court database shows that his first trial is scheduled for March 14.

PDI-P executive in charge of legal affairs, Ronny Talapessy, who is also a member of Hasto’s legal team, said that he and other lawyers are ready to face the trial.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“We are ready to disprove the corruption accusations levelled against Hasto,” Ronny said on Sunday. “We think that [the accusations] have been fabricated and are politically charged.”

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
West Java school trips ban sparks economic concerns

West Java school trips ban sparks economic concerns

Related Articles

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearings following KPK request

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody

PDI-P regional heads wait for green light to attend Prabowo retreat

Related Article

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearings following KPK request

Hasto ‘treated well’ by prisoners while under KPK's custody

PDI-P regional heads wait for green light to attend Prabowo retreat

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
West Java school trips ban sparks economic concerns

West Java school trips ban sparks economic concerns

More in Indonesia

 View more
Now facing trial: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2019.
Politics

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on the management of Indonesia’s nickel industry at the University of Indonesia in Depok, West Java, on Oct. 16, 2024.
Society

UI opts not to flunk Bahlil, orders dissertation revision instead
Deconstructing a mystery: Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo barrier on Jan. 18 in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Archipelago

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Highlight
(Courtesy of Finance Ministry's KLI Bureau)
Economy

Govt delays monthly budget data relay, as experts warn likely revenue drop
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
Diplomats attend an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Foreign ministers from the 57-member OIC have gathered after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation' as Trump ramps up pressure
Politics

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week
Academia

Climate Trump and future of NetZero
Markets

Japan auctions emergency rice reserves as prices soar
Academia

Zelensky-Trump clash sparks global rethink by US allies
Americas

Mark Carney: Canada's next PM charts unusual path to power
Middle East and Africa

US detains pro-Palestinian campus protest leader
Academia

Savvy and financially literate: A pathway to women's empowerment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.